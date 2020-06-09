Megan Fox Sorrow: Brian Austin Green 'SUFFERING' After Controversial Split

Weeks after Brian Austin Green confirmed that he and wife Megan Fox are calling it quits, the actor is reportedly having a hard time dealing with the split and suffering without his loving wife.

It could be recalled that last month, "The Beverly Hills, 90210" star made a bombshell announcement that he and Megan are now just co-parenting their three children.

During the May 18 episode of "With Brian Austin Green" podcast, the 46-year-old actor revealed that they had been separated for months after realizing that they have grown apart. Green admitted that he is in the process of healing a fresh wound from the breakup.

While he said that she and Megan are getting along well, he still has fears of the unknown facing the future without Megan by his side.

"There's the unknown aspect. There's that pit in my stomach... I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds. She's been my best friend for 15 years, and I don't want to lose that," Green confessed.

"We've had an amazing relationship. I will always love her. And I know she will always love me and I know as far as a family what we have built is really cool and really special."

Lost From The Breakup

After this confession, a source told Hollywood Life that the actor is devastated and has been struggling to cope up with the split with his wife for 10 years.

"He's definitely heartbroken," the insider said.

The source revealed that Green wanted to stay married with the "Transformers" actress, who was described as Green's "love of his life."

"Brian loved Megan like he's never loved anyone before," the source continued. "It was really clear to his friends and everyone around him he wanted to make things work."

Meghan Feels Otherwise

While Green is having a rough time dealing with the breakup, it looks like his now-estranged wife is experiencing the opposite. During the podcast, Green revealed that it was Megan who initiated to have a break after they grew distant since she is always away shooting for films.

"She said, 'You know, I realized while I was out of the country working alone that I feel more like myself, and I liked myself better during that experience, and I think that may be something worth trying for me," Green explained.

The source echoed this statement and said that the actress "had a foot in and out of the door for years."

Moving On Phase

While the actor is said to be suffering from how their marriage ended, the source said that Green is now trying to go through his moving-on stage by focusing his attention on the things that make him the happiest.

One of which is spending time with his sons, 18-year-old Kassius, 7-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi, and 3-year-old Journey.

Another thing that the actor is looking forward to is getting back to work soon.

"That's something that really helps Brian get through the tough times. He genuinely loves being an actor. He's sad, but he'll be okay," the source added.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles