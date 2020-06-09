Meghan Markle Pain: Duchess Of Sussex 'Hurting' Because Of THIS!

Meghan Markle let her guard down and admitted that she is currently hurting because of one heartbreaking reason.

Despite not being part of The Firm anymore, both Prince Harry and Meghan continue their philantrophic acts by helping their charities and participating in community projects and campaigns.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex gave a powerful speech about the death of George Floyd -- the African-American victim of the most recent police brutality -- during a virtual commencement ceremony in her former high school in Los Angeles.

"As we've all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating. And I wasn't sure what I could say to you," Meghan said at that time.

Following her move to support the Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S., a source revealed that the duchess is hurting because the situation "raised a lot of emotion." After all, even her family is still experiencing racism up until now.

"Meghan was excited to be part of the IHHS graduation ceremony, but, after this week, knew there was no way she could speak to a group of compassionate, service-driven young women without addressing George Floyd and the racism that plagues this country," the insider told Hello! Magazine.

The source added that Meghan hopes her words somehow provided the young graduates a "small bit of home, comfort, and inspiration" despite seeing a world full of injustices and uncertainties.

Meghan Acknowledged Other Victims

Aside from Floyd, Meghan also mentioned the names of Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, and Tamir Rice -- three African-Americans who also died at the hands of U.S. police over the past six years.

"I wasn't sure what I could say to you. I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart. And I realised the only wrong thing to say is to say nothing," Meghan went on.

The whole video was then released to Essence, a black women's lifestyle magazine. The caption says, "courtesy of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex."

Prince Harry, Meghan Supports "Black Lives Matter"

Aside from the speech that Meghan delivered, both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly conducting meetings quietly with key people and organizations connected to the Black Lives Matter movement to educate themselves with the ongoing issue.

"This is something that is incredibly personal to Meghan, especially given everything she has experienced. And as a couple, it is, of course, very important. They are both feeling it, just like the rest of us," a source told Harper's Bazaar royal editor Omid Scobie.

Meghan herself is a victim of racism and sexism. Unfortunately for her, the abuse worsened after becoming the first mixed-race British royal member after she married Prince Harry in 2018.

Prince Harry, as a protective husband since day one, has already condemned the racist acts against his wife. In fact, back in 2016, Buckingham Palace released a statement on his behalf to safeguard Meghan from any form of discrimination

