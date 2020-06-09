Prince Charles Is Now A King ... But Not Of The United Kingdom!

Prince Charles has earned himself yet another title even while on lockdown. And it's the title that everyone assumes he's going to get -- the King.

Royal Presence Through Social Media

The Prince of Wales is now the new Instagram King, and he knows exactly what he is doing.

In an interview with The Australian, royal biographer Penny Junor said that so many people still doesn't know Prince Charles very well.

"There are so many people who don't really get Charles, who don't know what he does," Junor said before going on to talk about how Charles was able to find the perfect platform for his advocacies -- bringing them closer to the people.

"But during the coronavirus, maybe because of the lockdown, more people have seen him and listened to him than perhaps they would during normal times. The pandemic has given him a platform and he has been masterful in the way he's responded and used that platform."

The regular updates that Prince Charles and his team provide, including the inspirational messages that they send to different organizations and charities, have amassed a number of likes and shares. Prince Charles is one of the members of the royal family that has indeed earned a steady following on social media, not to mention incomparable popularity.

It was on April 1, 2020 when the Prince of Wales made his first video appearance after contracting the coronavirus. At 71, Prince Charles is considered as one of the members of the most vulnerable in the community.

Speaking about his relatively mild symptoms at the time, he encouraged everyone to stay at home and practice social distancing as much as they could.

While Prince Charles earns a good number of likes and following with the usual Clarence House Instagram posts, his COVID-19 video revelation garnered almost a million likes.

Since then, Charles went on to boost his social media profile, making his appearances more regular than he used to. He promoted issues that matter to him and to the public -- including family, nature, and the environment.

Does Prince Charles work on his own Instagram posts? Perhaps he is getting a little help from the other members of the royal family, particularly from his son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton.

The 11.8 million followers of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge clearly show how much the couple knows about social media.

Helping Out During The Pandemic

Prince William and Kate Middleton continue to be the face of the British monarchy while the older, more vulnerable members like Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles remain in isolation.

The couple's social media presence has indeed increased during the pandemic.

They have kept their followers updated with the latest royal family news. In the most recent photo that Kate shared through Instagram, it highlighted Prince William doing volunteer work at Sandringham with their two older childre, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

The Cambridges spent the afternoon preparing the food packs that they later distributed to the elderly and the other vulnerable members of the community. It may look like a simple photo, but it has attracted more than 750,000 likes.

Social media has indeed been a useful platform for everyone these days, including the royal family. The video clips and snaps that they share only prove one thing: royals live much like how ordinary people live.

