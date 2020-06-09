Terry Crews In HUGE Trouble Because Of 'Black Supremacy' Tweet

Actor Terry Crews has joined a slew of celebrities who were under fire after their insensitive remarks on racism amid the mass protests across the U.S. and in other countries.

Following the death of the 46-year-old George Floyd, who was pinned down to the ground as a Minneapolis police officer kneeled onto his neck for nearly nine minutes, hundreds of people marched on the streets to condemn racial oppression and human rights abuse to the black community.

From athletes, Hollywood celebrities and prominent personalities, people gathered to show their support on social media and by actively participating in campaigns such as the Black Lives Matter movement.

Other entertainment stars have also made their donations to the families who were victimized due to racial discrimination. This includes Kanye West, Banksy, and The Weeknd.

Terry Crews Says No To Black Supremacy

However, the "White Chicks" actor has found himself at the center of a huge backlash after posting a tweet about "black supremacy".

"Defeating White supremacy without White people creates Black supremacy. Equality is the truth. Like it or not, we are in this together," Terry Crews wrote on Twitter.

Netizens, Entertainment Industry Blasting Terry Crews

Shortly after sharing his controversial post, netizens lashed out at the 51-year-old actor, including his "Everybody Hates Chris" co-star Tyler James Williams -- who called out Crews for using the term black supremacy.

"Terry, brother, I know your heart and you know I have a love for you and always will. No one is calling 4 black supremacy & the narrative that we are hurts our cause & our people. We're just vigorously vetting our 'allies' because time & time again they have failed us in the past," he responded.

The "Brooklyn Ninety-Nine" star replied to Wiliams and clarified his post, explained that he is not saying that black spremacy exists. Instead, he is emphasizing the divide between two races that have affected the community.

"I understand, Tyler. I was not saying Black supremacy exists because it doesn't. I am saying if both Black and Whites don't continue to work together-- bad attitudes and resentments can create a dangerous self-righteousness. That's all," Crews furthered.

Aside from his co-star, screenwriter and director Darryl Wharton-Rigby questioned Crews' tweet as he found the terminology offensive.

"We have officially entered The Twilight Zone on a day when Mitt Romney marches for #BlackLivesMatter and Terry Crews does the thing he does...." Wharton-Rigby wrote, in reference to Sen. Mitt Romney's participation in the Black Lives Matter march in Washington, D.C.

For more than a week now, major cities have been filled with demonstrators as thousands of people rally in the streets to fight racism and racial injustice.

On the other hand, an estimated 50,000 people flocked on the streets of Hollywood to join the massive BLM protest.

Los Angeles police mentioned that the protest was held peacefully as there were no arrests or reported issues that had been made.

