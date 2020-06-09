KimYe Heading For Divorcing? Kim Kardashian TRYING HARD To Save Dying Marriage With Kanye West

Kim Kardashian is trying to be the best wife for Kanye West as she tries to save their seem-to-be dying marriage.

Weeks ago, Kim celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with Kanye by posting a series of sweet throwback pictures -- including some from their wedding ceremony on May 24, 2014.

"6 years down; forever to go Until the end," the KKW Beauty mogul wrote on her Instagram post along with two pictures of her and Kanye.

In the first picture, the KKW Beauty mogul can be seen kissing her husband's cheek. Meanwhile, in the second one, the couple can be seen smiling brightly as the media personality wrapped her arms around the rapper's shoulders.

The post came after reports about them having marital issues emerged, claiming that the rocky part of their marriage started when the lockdown period began. Their misunderstandings eventually caused them to stay on opposite sides of their luxurious home in Los Angeles.

However, right after they celebrated their anniversary, things seemed to have gotten even worse, so much so that Kim is reportedly considering moving out so that she could avoid divorcing Kanye.

According to The Sun, Kim is thinking whether it would be better for them to spend some time away from each other during the rest of the lockdown period to prevent their relationship from further falling apart.

"Things are tough between Kim and Kanye because they never normally spend this much time together, but she doesn't want a divorce," a source revealed.

Since Kim is the only Kardashian sister who is married, divorce is the last thing she wants. In addition, the media personality is reportedly trying to prevent a separation after she received massive public backlash from her second divorce with Kris Humpries.

To recall, Kris referred to his divorce with Kim as "brutal" and a "dark place." He also denied through an essay for The Players' Tribune that their 72-day union was a publicity stunt.

"When it was clear that it wasn't working ... what can I say? It sucked," Humphries said. "It's never easy to go through the embarrassment of something like that - with your friends, with your family.... But when it plays out so publicly, in front of the world, it's a whole other level. It was brutal."

Kim Trying Harder

Kim has not spoken about the issue yet, but a representative for the couple revealed that she has been splitting her time between Kanye's Wyoming ranch and Los Angeles during the lockdown.

"It's also a lot of time alone with the kids for her. She is frustrated with Kanye, and thinks he's not pulling his weight in family responsibilities," the source revealed. "She is trying to be a great mum, focus on law school and her work commitments, and it's hard to do all of this without Kanye helping as much as he can."

Currently, Kim and Kanye are still fixing their relationship, and fans are hoping that they will mend everything soon.

