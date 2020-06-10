JK Rowling has now defended herself over the immense backlash she garnered through her "transphobic tweets." In the process of doing so, she revealed that she was sexually assaulted and now a staunch protector of "single-sex spaces."

While JK Rowling's views on single-sex spaces naturally can be accepted as valid, this does not erase the fact that she indeed, said what she said - that transgender women are not real women.

But her latest revelation might help those who felt hurt because of her statements understand where she is coming for a little better.

According to the famous author, and following the denouncing of many people, including "Harry Potter" movie stars of her recent tweets, there are five reasons why she cannot allow for transgender rights to ruin single-sex spaces. The thing is that when she making those irresponsible and hurtful tweets, she did not say anything about these spaces but just claimed repeatedly that it is the simple truth to say that trans women are not women.

One of her five reasons however, involved her confessing that she was sexually assaulted when young and that the only thing that prevented her from being killed was the man's "shaky restraint." She believes that new age trans activism is likely to endanger single-sex spaces. For her, if it will make trans women feel empowered and safe for single-sex spaces to be disregard, she is sure that women would feel less safe.

She said that the government encouraging trans activism is "playing fast and loose with women's ang girls' safety."

However, in truth, she said she has nothing but kinship and sympathy for trans women. She even said that if people can only go inside her heard, they will certainly understand that she meant no offense to the trans community. When trans women are hurt by a violent man, she finds solidarity and kinship with them.

"I have a visceral sense of the terror in which those trans women will have spent their last seconds on earth, because I too have known moments of blind fear when I realized that the only thing keeping me alive was the shaky self-restraint of my attacker," she wrote.

She firmly said that the trans community does not pose a threat to other people. She also firmly believes that trans people deserve rights and protection, more so when they are vulnerable as women to be murdered by sexual partners or any violent behavior. However, wanting them to feel safe is different from wanting "natal" girls and women to feel safe as well.

Rowling believes that protecting trans women's rights and letting them in bathrooms and changing rooms is just courting danger and crime for natal women.

While she raised valid points, which can still be rebuked and rebutted by others, it remains to be seen if she will be forgiven for her hurtful tweets. Her tweets did not really say anything about single-sex spaces but focused on the narrative that women and trans women are not and will never be, the same.

