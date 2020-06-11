David Beckham, Victoria Beckham Facing WRATH Of England Neighbors -- Here's Why

Power couple David Beckham and Victoria Beckham are among the most popular tandems in the world of sports and entertainment. Throughout the years that the couple has been married, David and Victoria have worked hard to deserve all the things that they have right now.

But while David and Victoria enjoy all the luxuries in life, just like a regular homeowner, they also face disagreements with their neighbors from time to time.

The 45-year-old former football star and 46-year-old former "Spice Girls" member are currently facing the wrath of their England neighbors after proposing to make some improvements in their farmhouse estate.

According to reports, the Beckhams are planning to tighten the security in their $7.6 million Cotswolds home by having extra security and gatehouse.

In the proposal they submitted to West Oxfordshire District Council, David and Victoria applied to build a gatehouse for additional round-the-clock security guards at their property's entrance.

Based on the documents they filed, the renovation plan also includes an underground gateway tunnel. The couple is also requesting to extend a "granny flat" on their mansion and have three bays to their garage, making their building bays from four to seven.

The couple claimed that this extra security measure aims to improve the security of the occupants of the mansion and its surrounding grounds.

The Beckhams joined other football players taking extra measures to protect their homes. This move comes after Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli experienced an intruder incident in his Hertfordshire home last month.

On May 21st, Alli and his girlfriend, Ruby Mae, were held at gunpoint by two men who stole some of their belongings, including jewelry and watches.

Some of the hosts in the estate home already took extra security measures by putting guard dogs in their houses to discourage intruders.

Neighbors' Wrath

While David and Victoria's plans are made for the benefit of the residence, some of their neighbors in the upmarket Oxfordshire are not fond of the renovation ideas. The neighbors think that the celebrity couple is only ruining the ambiance of the village.

One of the neighbors who have been vocally opposing the security plans is John Walsby, who said that the Beckham's are "totally out of keeping" the area.

"Farms and agricultural buildings do not have gatehouses and security huts," Walsby told The Sun.

The proposal and neighbor objections are being reviewed by councilors, who will decide on the project in the coming weeks.

Lockdown in England

Since the coronavirus global pandemic hit the United Kingdom, David and Victoria have been on lockdown at the Cotswold home with their three children namely, Romeo, , Cruz and Harper.

Meanwhile, their eldest son Brookly, has been spending quarantine with his girlfriend, Nicola Peltz, in America.

Once the lockdown restrictions have been lifted, David is planning to fly to the United States and proceed with his plans to set up his own football team called Inter Miami CF. Victoria, on the other hand, will stay in England to look after their children.

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles