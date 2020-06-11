Prince William Heartbreak: Wife Kate Middleton Slammed Over THIS Video!

Kate Middleton caught the ire of the UK public after a heartfelt video plea.

The Duchess rarely gives public speeches unlike other royals, but because the pandemic is still raging on, and the elderly royals needing to quarantine, Kate is more visible these days and weeks. One of her videos, however, rubbed its intended viewers the wrong way.

Prince William's wife deemed it necessary to focus on the plight of those struggling with addiction issues during this pandemic.

In a video, the Duchess of Cambridge spoke with the Clouds House rehab center and called for those with addiction problems to reach out during this crisis. Those who saw the video, however, were not pleased and took to their Twitter accounts to slam the royal.

At the very least, they are accusing the Duchess of conducting another royal family PR stunt.

Did Kate Middleton say something offensive?

According to the Duchess, one particular group that is concerning during this crisis is the group of people who are not reaching out even if they are struggling.

She believes some of them are feeling as if they cannot reach out or do not have anyone to turn to. Middleton added that for sure, some of those in this group have not realized yet that they have addictive behaviors.

She is informing people on this video, who are struggling with addiction problems, that. they can reach out in this difficult time.

The video or the message was not well-received. Some claimed that it was simply the Duchess being quite out of touch as to what is presently happening with the pandemic as well as being ignorant of the true plight of the people with addiction issues.

One Twitter user said: "There is no one to reach out to. Services are decimated and so underfunded they can't function remotely so are just closed. Abolish the monarchy and fund society."

Another claimed that the Duchess seems to be speaking as if alcohol-related addiction issues have emerged because of the pandemic. The problem has long existed before the pandemic.

Others hate that there is an assumption that people who drink are actually addicted already. ""I would urge the Royal Family to stop playing PR and realize how difficult this will be for everyone. They should not assume they are addicted." Repeatedly,, Twitter users claimed that. it is not that unusual for people to turn to drinks during crisis. One even sarcastically commented that people are drinking because they are tired of the royals "droning on about mental health."

Interestingly, while there are people who lambasted what Kate said and questioned whether this is only the scope of royal work, it can be remembered that just last month, the whole Royal family was praised because they were being personal and close to the people. They are starting to show who they are and what their lifestyle truly is.

According to Tatler, Kate Middleton is starting to be exhausted with being royal. She is reportedly feeling trapped in her situation. Some even believe that it is possible that she'll follow Meghan Markle and just leave the country. While the palace has denounced all these rumors and even filed a legal action, one can only wonder If Middleton knows exactly what she is in for.

Check out the "offensive" video below:

