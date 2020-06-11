Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Marriage Changed by the COVID-19 Virus

The new American lives of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are far from being private. Though their main concern was privacy when they moved from Vancouver Island to Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be enjoying their new world after leaving their senior royal roles and HRH titles.

A source spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the couple's progress in the US.

Right now, Meghan Markle moved to the US but still hasn't seen her friends, the same thing she felt when she was still living in the UK.

"It's a bit ironic because one of the things that were making Meghan unhappy about living in the UK was that she felt isolated and missed her friends. Now, she's back in the US, which is what she wanted, but she is isolated and can't see her friends."

The former "Suits" actress' current situation stems from the coronavirus pandemic that has been sweeping across the globe and the lockdown orders that followed in every state and country.

However, despite the current situation, the unnamed source told the publication that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is doing better than ever.

"Their relationship is stronger than ever."

The source further shared that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also doing good and are glad that they now have lesser pressure and commitment without being tied to the royals.

Both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are said to be taking the time to think about their strategies for their next few projects.

While the parents of one-year-old Archie Harrison know that they can't make any movement in the US without anybody noticing, Prince Harry and Meghan are said to be thinking they would have more control of their platform once the lockdown order is over.

The insider further claimed that Meghan Markle is overthinking all the things she was criticized continuously about back when she was still in the UK and is remaining hopeful that the public and media attention in the US won't be as problematic as in Britain.

One cause the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to get more involved with is the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Black Lives Matter movement is important to both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they're doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest in the cause.

"They've been very busy with the COVID efforts, particularly how they impact their charities. And their focus is now, I'm told, shifting onto this movement."

Some of the things that happened since the Sussexes' move

Since moving to the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their second wedding anniversary in their newly-rented abode.

According to a report by New Idea, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have said to renew their wedding vows to "symbolize a brand-new start for both practically and spiritually."

They have also celebrated Archie's first birthday in Los Angeles by uploading a video of Meghan Markle, whose age is 38, and her son reading a book titled "Duck! Rabbit!"

While in Los Angeles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also introduced their new charity Archewell, but little is still known about their foundation.

