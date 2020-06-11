Royal Surprise: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Delivers INCREDIBLE Baby Archie News!

On May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a sweet and low-key birthday party for Archie at the Beverly Hills mansion they are staing in.

More than a month after the joyous day, Us Weekly confirmed that Meghan Markle's baby is now officially talking! The said source disclosed that his vocabulary is, of course, still limited but already perceivable.

"He's saying a few words, like 'Dada,' 'Mama,' 'book,' and 'dog,'" the insider said. "He loves playing hide-and-seek and using building blocks."

It is not surprising that Archie has already learned four words, most especially since reading is evidently a usual activity in the Sussex household. As seen on Archie's first birthday video, Meghan read her son "Duck! Rabbit!" (and the royal baby is already a pro at turning its pages).

As for the "dog," the family of three currently owns two dogs -- "Guy" the beagle and a black Labrador whose name has not yet revealed.

"The dogs are his "best friends," a source told People. "They make him laugh and are gentle with him."

Aside from finally having his first words, Archie also took his first steps in May and started to hold onto furniture to support himself.

Meghan, Prince Harry Spend Time Together, Too

Prince Harry and Meghan are now full-time parents to Archie, but they are still reserving some of their time alone as a couple and as patrons of charities.

The same Us Weekly insider divulged what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing when they are not playing with their son. Since they have been in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic, the royal couple is reportedly keeping themselves busy by binge-watching series on Netflix, playing Scrabble, and even cooking new recipes for their family.

They are also taking their time to work together. In fact, the Sussexes are now ironing out the details of their upcoming non-profit and new organization "Archewell."

The Sussexes also involved themselves in supporting coronavirus relief efforts and the Black Lives Matter movement.

Earlier this week, the Duchess of Sussex gave a powerful speech about the death of George Floyd -- the African-American victim of the most recent police brutality -- during a virtual commencement ceremony in her former high school in Los Angeles.

"As we've all seen over the last week, what is happening in our country and in our state and in our hometown of LA, has been absolutely devastating. And I wasn't sure what I could say to you," Meghan said. "I wanted to say the right thing, and I was really nervous that it would get picked apart."

The Sussexes are reportedly conducting meetings quietly with key people and organizations connected to the Black Lives Matter movement to educate themselves with the ongoing issue.

Because of this move, royal expert Katie Nicholl now expects the Sussexes to turn their focus on the movement soon.

"The Black Lives Matter movement matters to Meghan and it matters to Harry. And I understand that this is going to be an area where we're going to see the couple doing a lot more work and taking a lot more interest," Katie said.

