Queen Elizabeth II Abdicating? Prince Charles ‘Practically' The King Now!

Members of the British royal family have been stepping up in their roles after Queen Elizabeth II withdrew from public life.

The 94-year-old monarch is reportedly self-isolating at Windsor Castle "indefinitely" alongside Prince Philip, who has been with the Queen since the onset of the coronavirus health crisis.

The royal couple has been forced to remain at their royal residence given that they are both considered in the high-risk category for contracting the dreaded virus.

Senior Royals Stepping Up For Queen Elizabeth II

Following this, senior members of the firm have been actively participating in carrying out royal engagements remotely.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been at the forefront of the family in addressing the health crisis.

Like the Cambridges, Prince Charles -- who had a coronavirus scare last March -- has also been working from home in his Scotland residence together with Duchess Camilla.

Queen Elizabeth II's Reign Over? Prince Charles "Practically On The Throne"

With Her Majesty's absence due to the ongoing pandemic, one royal biographer claimed that Queen Elizabeth II's reign is "effectively over," which basically puts the Prince of Wales "on the throne."

"The brutal truth is that her reign is effectively over. COVID-19 has done more damage to the monarchy than Oliver Cromwell. Corona has practically put Charles on the throne," royal biographer Andrew Morton told The Telegraph.

Morton also pointed out that the longest-reigning monarch might not "resume" on performing her royal duties anytime soon.

"It's terribly sad but I can't see how the Queen can resume her job. The COVID-19 virus isn't going away soon and will be with us for months if not years. If she gets the bug it could be fatal and would put Prince Philip at risk as well," the expert furthered.

Queen Elizabeth II Marks First Official Video Call With Princess Anne

Despite the expert's claims, the head of the sovereign actually carried out her first official video call at her royal residence recently.

Together with her daughter Princess Anne, the duo spoke to Britain's selfless carers as part of Carers Week -- a campaign that helps raise awareness in the health sector.

In more royal family news, Her Majesty acknowledges the extra work that they have been providing the community, most especially during the pandemic.

"Interesting listening to all your tales and stories and I'm very impressed by what you have achieved already," Queen Elizabeth II mentioned in part of the call that was posted on the royal family's official Instagram account.

Princess Anne founded the Carers Trust in 1991 and holds the title of The Princess Royal Trust for Carers.

In a separate video, the Queen's daughter recognized the struggles of health workers and at the same time thanked them for their dedication to their work.

"This Carers Week, and always, please know that your role is a vital one; one to be highlighted and celebrated, and one that should never be forgotten."

