Meghan Markle Too Controlling And Dominant For The Royal Family? The TRUTH!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's true reason for stepping down as senior members of the royal family remains a bit of a mystery. After all, criticisms to the royal family and its members are no longer new since they are public officials getting funding from the people.

However, a royal author may have just given the truth about their departure.

Meghan Markle's Big Dilemma

Prior to the Sussexes bombshell news, one royal author claimed that the "Suits" star has "captivated" the hearts of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles but not the "younger generations" of the royal family.

Royal author Lady Colin Campbell told Daily Star Online that the Queen was drawn to Meghan's "dominant" and "very vivacious and charming" personality.

The author of "Diana in Private: The Princess Nobody" also added that the 38-year-old duchess "had a good relationship" with the Prince of Wales.

To recall, the heir to the throne was the one who walked her down the aisle in absence of her father Thomas Markle during her royal wedding with Prince Harry in 2018.

Furthermore, Campbell also pointed out that the former royal became the first fiancee "ever asked to Windsor before the wedding" and the "only newly-wed who was invited by the Queen to accompany her on daily engagement."

Thumbs Down From Younger Members Of The Royal Family

Despite Prince Charles and the Queen's approval, who truly "went out of their way" to welcome Meghan in the royal family, other members had "concerns" over Markle's position in The Firm.

"Meghan also had a very good relationship with Prince Charles at first, so with the older generation was captivated in a way that the younger generation was not," Campbell furthered.

In more royal family news, the author pointed out that some members felt like Meghan, as a newcomer, is quite controlling.

"The younger generation, of course, we're seeing more of Meghan and had concerns Prince Harry was moving too quickly. Meghan was such a potent personality they felt she came rather too early and rather too firmly in the driving seat and nobody who loves someone wants to see a newcomer come in and take over and dictate."

Duchess Meghan's Confident Personality Adored By Queen Elizabeth II

Campbell went on and explained that the Duchess of Sussex had "greater privileges" than the rest of younger royals.

"She is the only newly-wed who was actually invited to stand with the Queen at Buckingham Palace, and Meghan was given greater privileges and embraced in a way that nobody has even been before," Lady C shared.

Although she previously described that the former actress is "disturbingly self-confident" as compared to the late Princess Diana, the royal author claimed that the Queen liked her personality of "taking control" over the situation and "saw no reason to change when she joined the royal family."

As the couple settles in their new life in Beverly Hills together with their 1-year-old son Archie, previous reports cited that Prince Harry and Prince William are "back in touch" after the Fab Four's last public appearance during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey last March.

