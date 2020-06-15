Queen Insensitive? Queen Elizabeth Caused Intense Backlash After This Decision!

Queen Elizabeth tried to accommodate the threat brought about by the COVID-19, but is branded as insensitive because of it. Is she really?

Annually, London is treated to a massive celebration to honor the Queen. The celebration, called "Trooping the Colour" has become one of the royal events that is highly anticipated by the public.

Queen Elizabeth Makes Sure Trooping the Colour Happens

Usually, in this celebration with no holds barred, the public would be able to witness a carriage procession, a military demonstration, and many more. The activities would culminate with the whole extended royal family appearing on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace. This is said to be everyone's favorite moment. Naturally, when all royals are standing on the balcony, Queen Elizabeth would be at the center of it all.

COVID-19 not only makes sure no huge crowd gathering can take place, but also makes sure no royal family would be standing together at the balcony as well.

Queen Elizabeth naturally felt broken about it, but still made sure that Trooping the Colour would not be cancelled, like it was believed at first.

Unlike the previous celebrations however, the Queen enjoyed a very scaled-down celebration at the Windsor Castle on Saturday. The event was still televised but showed the military demonstrations being carried out with social distancing.

The Band of the Household Division still got to perform for the event. However, unlike its massive size in the past, it has now been scaled down to just 42 musicians.

Queen Elizabeth Insensitive and Tone-Deaf

Naturally, the event did not only catch the attention of those who are fond of royal events, but also those who are not. Some believed that this celebration should have been cancelled. While scaled down, it still costs money and time.

Some said the grandeur just made the royals look unaware and tone-deaf to the economic and social problems of the world.

Some branded the Queen as being insensitive.

Is she really?

During the event, the QUeen did look happy and care-free. She looked apparently pleased that the event was not cancelled even though the coronavirus situation should have stopped the celebration from taking place. Wearing a turquoise coat and a matching hat, she appeared to be in good spirits. She even appeared to be dancing at one point.

However, critics claimed she is just wasting her energy on this when she could be addressing the bad things happening in the UK and around the world.

For instance, far-right extremists had taken to the streets to fight the peaceful protests taking place against police brutality and racism. There were violent crashes with police several times and yet the Queen was celebrating at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth Should Reveal COVID-19 Secrets?

Some believe she should also be saying more about how to fight COVID-19 and how she is personally staying strong in the middle of it all.

But is she really supposed to do all these? Even though it is sad and alarming that these protests are happening, a monarch should not really be dabbling on political affairs. Or at least, she should just be neutral. With two sides warring like that, the Queen would just be caught in the middle when she makes remarks. Some royal commenters think that the Queen's silence is not a sign of her weakness but strength. The celebration by itself is not a novelty but a sign of resilience.

