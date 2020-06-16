Piers Morgan ANGRY At JK Rowling -- Stop 'Playing The Victim!'

Renowned British presenter Piers Morgan joined the "Harry Potter" cast in castigating JK Rowling over her transphobic tweets.

During the ITV Breakfast program Good Morning Britain, the 55-year-old host accused Rowling of "playing the victim" card after receiving a wave of backlash from the public due to her controversial posts.

"I've got no track with [JK Rowling], she's led Twitter pile-on for me for years, so it's quite ironic watching her cop it now and inevitably playing the victim, which she did," Morgan exclaimed.

The "Harry Potter" author previously posted her stance on gender issues, saying that: "People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

JK Rowling, A Survivor Of Domestic Violence And Sexual Assault

Following this, the 54-year-old award-winning author revealed in a lengthy essay that she was a survivor of domestic violence and sexual assault.

"I'm mentioning these things now not in an attempt to garner sympathy, but out of solidarity with the huge numbers of women who have histories like mine, who've been slurred as bigots for having concerns around single-sex spaces," Rowling shared.

Following Morgan's comment on Rowling, his co-star Susanna Reid commented on the author being a victim of domestic abuse.

"She's describing her experience - literally, as a victim of domestic abuse," Reid said, to which Morgan responded: "I understand that. I'm using that phrase in the sense that there seems to be a growing thing at the moment where people get into hot water - we saw it with Kyle Walker, the footballer, caught breaking lockdown - outcomes the victim card."

The TV presenter stressed that what the British producer/philanthropist posted was a total disrespect and "offensive to trans women."

"Harry Potter" Stars Lashed Out At Rowling

As mentioned earlier, the cast of the blockbuster fantasy series has criticized Rowling as they voiced their support to the trans community.

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his role as the wizard genius Harry Potter, penned a powerful essay posted on Trevor Project website, saying that "transgender women are women."

In response to the author's post, he wrote: "Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

Meanwhile, Emma Watson, who played the role of Hermione Granger, took to Twitter to express her support to the trans community and pointed out that they "deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are."

In a separate tweet, she encouraged her million followers to donate to advocacy organizations such as Mermaids Gender and Mama Cash to provide aid to the trans and gender-diverse children as well as young people, and their families.

