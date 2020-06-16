Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick Officially Back Together? One Major Hint!

Scott Disick has been hanging out with her ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, fresh from his breakup from model Sofia Ritchie.

Kardashian and Disick seemed to be closer now than ever, as they enjoyed a simple getaway together.

Though both parents of three have not confirmed nor denied that they are spending some time together, there have been several hints on social media that they may be hanging out, and even back together.

On June 14, the 41-year-old mom and the 37-year-old "Talentless" founder posted pictures that seemed to be taken in the same location, that even fans noticed it.

One person posted on their Twitter, saying, "Khloe, Kourtney, and Scott all appear to be on Kanye West's ranch in Wyoming."

Though it's not new that both Disick and Kardashian go on vacations together ever since their split because the two parents are great in co-parenting.

Scott Disick Celebrates Birthday with Kourtney Kardashian

Back in May, they even went on a vacation together in Utah.

For Scott Disick's 37th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian, the kids took a trip to a 5-star resort over the Memorial Day weekend, just before the family returned to California for a big celebration with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

A source told Us Weekly, "Kourtney and Scott had so much fun with the kids in Utah, and the kids want them to make family trips all together more often."

The source further claims that Disick is so happy that he and his ex-girlfriend of so many years get along so well and how things are easy-going with her.

"It's weird to everyone else, but not to them. They are like best friends."

The Major Hint Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick May Be Back Together

But it looks like the Poosh founder and Disick could be rekindling their relationship once again, as one major hint was spotted on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram.

Kardashian seemed to be wearing her ex's clothes, rocking a red and blue flannel while carrying a baby lamb.

An Instagram fan account of Kardashian even shared a side by side picture of the mom-of-three wearing the flannel, and an old photo of Disick wearing the same shirt that looked identical to hers.

The caption read, "Kourtney is wearing Scott's flannel."

Though there were no signs of Disick on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that he is on the trip, along with Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, their children, Kylie Jenner, Stormi, Khloe, True Thompson, and Kris.

"They're all having a fun time doing family activities like swimming. Scott hasn't been speaking about his breakup with Sofia."

The Kids are Supportive.. but

Since Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are both single, this could be the best time for them to reunite. Even their three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, are hoping that this would happen.

The Disick kids are excited for their parents to "get back together."

An insider told Life & Style magazine, "They are enjoying seeing their parents spend more time together and being a proper family."

Unfortunately for their kids and all the Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick shippers, it's not in the cards right now. Or ever.

"There's a lot of water under the bridge, and while Kourtney loves having Scott around the kids more, she's not about dating him again," the insider revealed to In Touch.

"That's not something she's ready to embrace. Scott may feel differently, but his priority right now is his health and mental state."

