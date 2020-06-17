Goodbye, Megan Fox! Brian Austin Green Finds New Love?

Roughly a month after confirming the fallout of his marriage to Megan Fox, Brian Austin Green appears to be using his single time wisely and is starting to move on.

It could be recalled that during the May 18 episode of "With Brian Austin Green" podcast, the 46-year-old actor revealed that he and Megan had been separated for months after realizing that they have grown apart.

That time, Green admitted that he is still in the process of healing a fresh wound from the breakup.

The "The Beverly Hills, 90210" star also confessed about his fears of the unknown, as he faces the future without Megan by his side.

"There's the unknown aspect. There's that pit in my stomach... I really don't want Megan and I to be at odds. She's been my best friend for 15 years, and I don't want to lose that," Green said.

However, it looks like the actor has found himself back in the dating game as he was recently spotted on a day out with a blonde bombshell.

Brian Austin Green's New Love?

On Saturday, Green was seen hanging out with 25-year-old model Courtney Stodden. According to reports, the duo was spotted grabbing takeouts at a Mexican hot spot, Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge, in the Agoura Hills area in Los Angeles.

In the photos making rounds on social media, Green was seen wearing a printed black shirt paired with grey pants, while Stodden was sporting a leopard print dress.

According to reports, the father-of-three and TV personality are together, but only in the friend zone, for now.

An onlooker echoed this claim and told People that the two were not acting like they are together during their quick Mexican lunch out.

A source told TMZ that there is nothing romantic going on between Green and Stodden. They've known each other for a month now after meeting on social media.

The insider explained that their initial communication was mostly all about exchanging creative ideas and plans for making music together. During their weekend lunch out, the duo decided to meet and hang out to discuss more about their plans.

Aside from creative music, Green and Stodden also share the same political views and the idea of changing themselves for the better.

Just like Brian Austin Green, Courtney Stodden also just came from a breakup and divorce with 60-year-old actor Doug Hutchison. Stodden was married to Doug at the age of 16, but they eventually broke up in 2017. Their divorce was finalized earlier this 2020.

Megan Fox Getting Cozy

While Green is starting to get all friendly with the opposite sex, his estranged wife is getting cozy at the arms of her newfound love, Machine Gun Kelly.

In the photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 34-year-old actress and 30-year-old rapper appear to be putting their PDA game to the next level. The two were seen walking out a bar holding hands and sharing a kiss before driving off.

Megan and Machine Gun Kelly were first spotted getting cozy together last month after Green confirmed their split up after nine years of marriage.

