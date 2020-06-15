Hollywood Celebrities Receive Depressing News About Oscars 2021

Over the past years, the entertainment industry kicks off every year with a bang with the annual awards season from different award-giving bodies. From SAG Awards, Grammys to Oscars, it is like Christmas at the start of the year.

But due to the so-called "new normal" brought by the coronavirus pandemic, next year's award season will be totally different. In the past, the awards season kicks off with the Oscars nomination and ends with the televised Oscars ceremony. For 2021, the Oscars will still go on but not on its usual schedule in February.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the 93rd Academy Awards telecast would be delayed by two months. Instead of February 28, the prestigious ceremony will now be televised on April 25, 2020.

In a statement released on Monday, Academy president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson explained that the award-giving body decided to postpone the film industry's biggest night to give filmmakers more time to finish and release their masterpieces.

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalized for something beyond anyone's control," the statement read.

David Rubin added that on the same day, Oscars will also open their new museum -- which will surely be a historic moment. The opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures was initially scheduled this December 2020, but it was pushed back to April to coincide with the Oscars ceremony.

The Academy also announced that the Governors Awards gala, which usually takes place in fall, will be postponed at a later date.

- The eligibility period for the Oscars will be extended to February 28, 2021

- Nominations will be announced on March 15, 2021

Meanwhile, ABC producers have not yet announced how the current pandemic situation will affect the format of the broadcast, but they have vowed to still make it celebratory and safe at the same time.

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke explained: "We find ourselves in uncharted territory this year and will continue to work with our partners at the Academy to ensure next year's show is a safe and celebratory event that also captures the excitement of the opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures."

More Adjustment And Change Of Plans

Aside from the delay, the Academy also extended the eligibility window for feature films. Usually, filmmakers can submit their entries on the corresponding calendar year, but for Oscars 2021, the submission window will be extended to Feb. 28, 2021.

Meanwhile, the deadline for special categories such as animated feature film, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film, animated short film, and live-action short film was also moved to Dec. 1, 2020.

For general entry categories including best picture, original score, and original song can now be submitted until January 15, 2021.

