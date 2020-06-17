Back in March, Britain's Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, has contracted the coronavirus.

He self-isolated in Scotland along with his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who was also tested but didn't have the COVID-19.

Luckily, the 93-year-old Queen Elizabeth II was in good health and haven't seen the Prince of Wales for two weeks.

Despite testing positive for the coronavirus, Prince Charles had only been displaying mild symptoms but "otherwise remained in good health," who was even working from home throughout the entire time.

For someone over 70, the 71-year-old Prince is considered a high risk than common coronavirus.

On the first day of April, he announced that he was on "the other side" of his coronavirus diagnosis.

He said in a statement, "Having recently gone through the process of contracting this coronavirus, luckily with relatively mild symptoms, I now find myself on the other side of the illness but still in no less a state of social distance and general isolation."

Fast forward to today, the Prince of Wales seems to reveal that although he's feeling better and well enough to travel to London and meet with the French president, he's still experiencing the coronavirus's effects.

During Prince Charles' and Camilla's first in-person engagement, the heir to the throne told hospital staff in Gloucestershire Royal that he had lost his sense of smell and tastewhen he caught the virus and is said to be still in effect.

Healthcare assistant Jeff Mills told reporters how the Prince had described the symptoms.

"Charles did speak of his personal experience, so the first-hand experience for him. He also spoke about his loss of smell and taste, and sort of still felt he's still got it now."

But with Prince Charles feeling like he still has the virus, it may be hard for him to function properly and become the King that he's supposed to be.

According to the CDC, older adults and people who have severe underlying medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more severe complications for the coronavirus.

Though there are no reports that Prince Charles has any underlying medical conditions, scientists still have some things to discover about the COVID-19.

Much remains unknown about the disease that is rapidly spreading around the world. Still, researchers have understood on a factor that seems to influence the severity of infection: the patient's age.

But these days, Prince Charles is doing okay sans the problem with his sense of smell and taste.

A royal expert even said that the future King contracting the coronavirus was "one of the best things that could have happened."

Penny Juror, a royal expert, told The Sunday Times said that Prince Charles claimed his experience of the coronavirus had made him "able to understand people going through terrible times and shoe leadership."

It has even positively boosted his profile.

Juror believes that during the pandemic in the UK, Prince Charles has been seen and listened and has even used his social media presence well during the coronavirus crisis.

Even though right now is not the time for him to be King for so many health reasons, Juror believes that the coronavirus pandemic has given him a platform "and has been masterful in the way he's responded and used that platform."

