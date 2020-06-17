Queen Elizabeth Heartless? Monarch Did THIS To Prince Harry and Princess Diana

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they would be stepping down as senior members of the royal family, Queen Elizabeth II decided to also strip them off of their HRH titles.

After the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have officially stepped down, which happened on April 1, 2020, Buckingham Palace announced that they might no longer use their titles or formally represent Queen.

The couple will also no longer receive funds for their royal duties, and heartbreakingly enough, Prince Harry was also forced to give up his military appointments.

Talking about Queen Elizabeth II's decision, Daniela Elser, a royal commentator wrote in the New Zealand Herald, "While Harry and Meghan still very much retained their titles, the loss of their ability to use their HRH would surely have carried a particular sting."

"Especially given it echoed the decision in 1996 that his mother Diana, Princess of Wales would no longer be able to have hers after her divorce from Prince Charles."

She continued, "Basically, so the Royal Family could never be accused of earning a quid off their royal status."

In 1996, Prince Charles and Princess Diana announced that they have agreed on the terms of their divorce that will strip the Princess of her royal title but will award her a settlement that was said to be at $25 million.

In a statement from Buckingham Palace at that time, they said that the Princess, who once stood to become Queen, will no longer be addressed as "Her Royal Highness" and would only be known as Diana, Princess of Wales.

Prince Harry, on the other hand, will now have the same style, Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Princess Diana's loss of her royal title was a massive blow for the mother of two, which have put her at the same level as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, the divorced wife of Prince Charles' brother, Prince Andrew.

If she was still alive, and Prince Harry was still royal, it would have meant that Princess Diana has to curtsy to her sons, 14-year-old Prince William and 11-year-old Prince Harry.

However, Diana's former butler Paul Burrell learned that the young Prince William comforted his mother and promised to give her the title back one day after becoming king.

Princess Diana, who is far more popular than Prince Charles at that time, will no longer be a member of the royal family but will be "regarded" as such by her ex-husband and ex-mother-in-law per the Palace's statement.

Here are some of the other things Princess Diana had lost when she divorced Prince Charles.

Travel Funds

Each member of the royal family is given a specific travel fund and options to stay in fancy and private places, but after her divorce, these perks have ended for her.

Her foreign travel should be signed by Queen Elizabeth II unless it was a private holiday.

St. James' Palace Office

Though she had to give up her office at St. James' Palace, which was next to Prince Charles', Princess Diana was able to get an office at Kensington Palace.

Her Team

At Kensington Palace, Princess Diana had only three staff. One butler, one housekeeper, and one cook.

Police Protection

Princess Diana's safety was one of the most essential parts of her life. But after the divorce, she was only given police protection when she went to public events.

Charity

Princess Diana was a patronage of more than 100 charities. When her marriage to Prince Charles ended, her charity commitment was reduced to six.

For the rest of her life, she continued to support the causes.

The Love of Her Life

Princess Diana loved Prince Charles wholeheartedly, but the timing was just off for the two of them.

