Cardi B Photoshopped? Rapper Fires Back At Body Shamers!

Cardi B is one of the most celebrated artists in today's generation. Aside from expressing creativity through her music, the rapper is also fond of showing her genuine identity through her fashion sense, hairstyle, nail arts, and tattoo.

While fans admire her for being her authentic self, the 27-year-old rap star was recently the center of criticism after a candid photo of her at Target was taken. Put simply, everybody was surprised with how her body looks.

In the said viral photo, Cardi B was wearing a black sports bra and skimpy short while doing a quick Target shopping. While she looked perfectly normal, eagle-eyed internet users pointed out that the rapper has gained weight and accused her of editing her photos to make it look sexier.

On Tuesday, the hate comments got into Cardi's nerves, so she decided to shut them down with an utterly savage response.

Cardi B was spotted shopping at Target a few days ago in Rosemead. pic.twitter.com/OFeNWyScQd — ‎. (@POPICON5) June 16, 2020

Cardi B's Clapback

In an Instagram post, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper savagely told her 68.4 million followers to "leave her rolls alone."

In the 50-second video, Cardi B fired back at her body shamers and shut down the claims that she is enhancing her body through photoshop before putting it off the 'Gram.

While wearing a baby blue Louis Vuitton two-piece bikini and clutching a matching Luis Vuitton bag, Cardi B confidently showed off her hour-glass figure and explained that it is her natural body.

"I have to do this video because I'm seeing that y'all putting this edited Target picture of me looking like a mother f--king square," Cardi said as she preached outside her mansion.

"Yesterday, I posted a picture too spicy and that haters claimed that I was photoshopping it, so now I gotta show y'all this mother f--king body."

Cardi B also defended herself for the apparent weight gain and said she had to it, so the size of her thighs matches her big booty.

If the haters got nasty words against her body, the "I Like It" rapper also did not let the opportunity pass without returning the favor and likened her critics' physical appearance to animals.

"I know you bitches ain't talking when ya shaped like seals," Cardi noted.

In the clip, Cardi also revealed the real shape of her stomach and explained that she just had some meals and was "holding it in" before showing off her toned abs once again.

The rapper concluded her message to haters by saying that she does not mind gaining a little weight because "a b*tch got lipo money."

Body Positivity

Two days before posting the said video, Cardi B also took to Instagram to share her newly retouched peacock tattoo. A fan noticed that Cardi's body is not as smooth as expected and praised her for not editing her bra stripe and fat to fit in the society's standard of beauty.

"Thank you that for uploading this photo with no major Photoshop because that rolly from your bra stripe is so real and sometimes we forget that people with perfect bodies are humans with human skin too and it's simply motivating to see that one can have your body and if we get a rolly it's because it's a normal unedited human body," the follower wrote.

