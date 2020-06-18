Dwayne Johnson For President? The Rock Scores Huge Endorsement For Presidency

Dwayne Johnson could win the 2020 Presidential Election after receiving a free campaign and endorsement from a host of an ultra-popular podcast.

During the most recent episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," Joe Rogan unrolled his thoughts on the upcoming Presidential elections and shared that Johnson "is what people need."

Together with Jocko Willink, the program's host took a deep dive into the state of the nation, as well as the election season as soon as the coronavirus pandemic quiets down.

Out of all the candidates and people who can be a great president, the 52-year-old comedian chose The Rock as the most viable candidate to run for president as an independent person.

"I'm going back to Dwayne, as an independent. C'mon man we need you," Rogan said, urging the "Central Intelligence" actor to run.

His idea came after the report by Oddschecker unveiled that The Rock received 3.34 percent of all bets. The percentage means he has a 0.2 percent chance to win the 2020 Election. Meanwhile, President Trump and Biden Joe Biden remain at first and second with 51 percent and 35 percent, respectively.

Rogan added that Johnson has been an upstanding citizen who always speaks out for the minorities, even if he is not officially part of the government.

Aside from the podcast host, a lot of netizens also showed their support for the "Jumanji" star and urged him to run in the office.

One commenter said, "Dwayne Johnson needs to run for president as an independent and save us from the 2 shit options we have. He could totally win."

"If Dwayne Johnson (The Rock) were to run for the president right now. Things would finally change. I'm 100% certain about that. @TheRock," another one wrote.

Johnson Stands For Black People

In light of the recent protests, 48- year-old actor shared his compassion for black communities around the globe by speaking up and indirectly calling out President Donald Trump.

Johnson posted an eight-minute video on Instagram where he highlighted the protests that started after George Floyd died due to police brutality.

"At this time when our country is down on its knees begging, pleading, hurt, angry, frustrated, in pain, begging and pleading with its arms out just wanting to be heard," The Rock exclaimed. "Begging and pleading and praying for change. Where are you?"

The "Fast & Furious" star then seconded that all lives truly matter, but he pointed out that the black community needs more attention now so everyone should join the "Black Lives Matter" movement.

Furthermore, Johnson said that while he is not a politician, he is still a "man and a father who cares deeply about my family, about my children, and the world that they will live in."

Despite saying that, he once expressed that he is not closing his doors if ever he would get a chance to run someday during his interview with IndieWire.

"I'm not ruling it out," Johnson said. "I'm not ruling out the idea if I could make a bigger impact somehow, or potentially surround myself with good people."

READ MORE: Jay-Z, Beyonce Could Face MASSIVE Damages Because Of THIS!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles