Playboy Bunny Is A Future Doctor ... But It's A Struggle!

Landing a feature photo in Playboy magazine is a huge deal for some model. However, for some, instead of being a ticket to fame and stardom, a Playboy gig could hinder their other ambition in life.

But Playboy Bunny Danielle Lupo is determined to make her sexy modeling shine while working on her bigger dream to become a doctor.

The 24-year-old model is a Certified Cardiographic Technician (CCT) and has been working in the medical field for almost 10 years now. Alongside this professional job is her love for modeling.

Danielle Lupo is very much aware that some people do not take her two different worlds seriously, but she is still eager to make it work and prove that she is more than just a pretty face.

Speaking to Fox News, the Playboy Bunny opened up about the struggles of balancing her healthcare career and being one of the sexy images in the famous men's magazine.

On Being Noticed As Playboy Model

Lupo revealed that while she has not been directly approached at work for her ties with Playboy, she is sure that some people have recognized her. However, she tries to keep everything on a professional level to keep her image.

"I've never been directly approached with that. I'm sure people do their homework. But I keep things super professional. I don't wear makeup at work. I wear my glasses. I definitely have that Clark Kent thing going on," Lupo explained.

But instead of worrying about being recognized as a Playboy babe, Lupo said she works hard to let her skills speak for itself and break the stereotype.

Sacrifices Tto Pursue Her Dreams

Lupo, who is now on her way to a med school to have a doctorate program, said that she had done measures to make sure she could pursue her dreams of becoming a doctor.

One of which is dropping her surname in a Playboy feature so her patients could not look her up in the future.

"That's why I left my last name out of the full pictorial in the Czech issue. I don't ever want someone to be like, 'Hey, here's my doctor who also happens to be in Playboy,'" Lupo explained.

"It's unfortunate because people don't understand Playboy to the fullest - that you can be a beautiful, intelligent woman who's proud of her body."

The healthcare stunner explained that being a Playboy model who is confident with her body does not make a person "less intelligent."

Mind Your Own Business

As a model and future doctor, Lupo also has a message for people who may be thinking that her Playboy gig could be a distraction to her professional job.

"I would tell them to mind their business -- in a nice way, of course," Lupo said laughing.

She believes that there is nothing wrong with having dreams and hobbies at the same time. Lupo explained that she tries her best to make both worlds separate and eager to make it work for her happiness.

