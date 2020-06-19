Meghan Markle Defended By George Clooney: 'She's Been Vilified Like Princess Diana!'

While the rest of the royal family members didn't even come to the defense of Meghan Markle when she was bullied by the public and British media, one Hollywood A-lister has spoken out about how unfair the treatment was for her.

In 2019, almost a year before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were bound to leave their royal lives behind, George Clooney saw an uncanny and threatening parallel in the way the media has treated his close friend, Meghan Markle, and the way it attacked the late Diana, Princess of Wales.

Clooney spoke against the irresponsible treatment of the media on Meghan Markle, defending her after The Daily Mail published a personal letter allegedly sent by the former "Suits" star to her estranged father.

Referencing to the alleged letter from the Duchess of Sussex to her father, he said, "You're taking a letter from a daughter to a father and broadcasting it everywhere."

"She's getting a raw deal there, and I think it's irresponsible, and I'm surprised by that."

Speaking at a promotional event for his new film, he said, "They're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere, she's been pursued and vilified. I can't tell you how frustrating that is to see that."

George Clooney, who attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018, further said, "She's a woman who is seven months pregnant, and she is being pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was, and it's history repeating itself, and we've seen how that ends."

Prince Harry's mom, Prince Diana, had a notoriously difficult relationship with parts of the British media.

In 1997, she died in a car accident after the driver of her car tried to shake off pursuing photographers.

Clooney said, "Princess Di is dead, and who should we see about that? The driver of the car? The paparazzi? Or the magazines and papers who purchased these pictures and make bounty hunters out of photographers?"

George Clooney's statements were not surprising; after all, he and his wife Amal are terrific friends of the former royals.

George Clooney and Meghan Markle Fling - The Truth

New Idea published a report about George Clooney cheated on his wife for Meghan Markle.

Their story suggested that Clooney and the Duchess had an affair, leaving Prince Harry blindsided and exposing a $160 million cash deal.

They also stated that Clooney's close friendship with Meghan Markle created a new crisis in his marriage to the Human Rights Lawyer, which was supposedly already under pressure.

According to the magazine's source, the two couples have a Whatsapp group where they keep in contact; however, more recently, they allege that Clooney and Markle have "continued their discussions in one-on-one private chats instead."

The unnamed tipster said, "Amal is pretty peeved. She's finding it pretty rude, especially since she was the one who encouraged them all to be friends in the first place."

The actor was said to have been secretly helping Meghan Markle to get back to work in Hollywood after she and Prince Harry decided that the royal lives weren't for them.

"George is falling over himself to help Meghan and Harry now they've moved to LA. They're taking a lot, and that's getting too much for Amal to Deal with."

The tipster concluded, "Amal trusts that Meghan and George wouldn't do anything, but that's not the point. It's more about honor and behaving appropriately - not having these secretive conversations behind her back."

But Gossip Cop debunked the story, saying everything New Idea wrote in their article is untrue.

