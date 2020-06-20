Billie Eilish Wins BIG Against Creepy Trespasser!

As most people continue to stay at home and follow the lockdown protocols for COVID-19, Billie Eilish made a drastic move to ensure her safety and the rest of her family.

It is after the 18-year-old singer was granted a three-year extension of the restraining order she filed against a stalker, who was continuously invading her Los Angeles home.

According to a Fox News report, the trespassing incident started on May 4 when the man identified as Prenell Rousseau went to Eilish's home. Through a surveillance camera, the 24-year-old Farmingville native asked the singer's father if Eilish lived there -- persisting even after he was told he got the wrong address.

When Rousseau returned that evening, Eilish's family called in their private security.

"While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book, while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue," Eilish wrote on her court documents.

"My father repeatedly asked him to leave, but he refused."

While the security successfully drove him away, the obsessed fan returned the same night and laid down behind the wall, as if he was ready to spend an all-nighter and camp outside Eilish's house.

Elish added that during the seven times Rousseau visited their L.A home, he exhibited "erratic behavior" until he was finally arrested for trespassing.

The family explained that they were alarmed by Rousseau's move, especially since in five out of his seven unannounced visits, he went to the house without a facemask and repeatedly touched the doorbell and doorknob without gloves.

According to TMZ, the trespasser was eventually taken into custody that week but was also released because trespassing is a non-violent offense. The cops also told Eilish that they are trying to keep non-violent offenders out of jail to avoid possible COVID-19 contamination.

RTO Extension

On May 11, the "Bad Guy" singer was granted a restraining order by the Superior Court Judge Dianna Gould-Saltman. Ther order prohibits Rousseau from coming in contact or within 100 yards from Billie Eilish and her parents.

The trespasser is also not allowed to come near Eilish's workplace and is prohibited him from harassing the singer and her family. As per E! News though, Eilish's brother and music collaborator Finneas O' Connel was not included in the restraining order request.

While Eilish's lawyer Atty. Mark D. Passin requested a five-year restraining order, the judge granted only three years since Rousseau no longer went near the family after the May 4 and 5 incident. However, Judge Gould-Saltman emphasized that they can amend and extend the order if necessary.

During the court hearing, Eilish's camp only phoned in the courtroom to follow strict coronavirus restrictions. The only people present in the courtroom were the judge, court staff, and a reporter from The Associated Press, who were all wearing a face mask.

Meanwhile, Rousseau or even his lawyer failed to attend the hearing and did not respond to the messages left to his relatives.

