Prince Harry Betrayal: Prince William Suffers as Younger Brother Breaks THIS Royal 'Unwritten Code'

Prince Harry has a new cross to bear. This time, a royal analyst claimed that because of Megxit, he disappoints the royals by breaking an unwritten code.

Prince Harry is the younger brother of Prince William, which means although he does not have the same workload, he still has a big role to play. As the younger brother, he needs to be supportive.

According to Andrew Morton, who was discussing the roles that Princess Charlotte has to take on in the future for being the younger sister of Prince George, the job of a royal who has an elder sibling is to be supportive.

He then proceeded to explain that this is an unwritten code in the palace.

Morton explained, "The job of the royal child with an elder brother or sister is to be supportive." He added, "So the Prince of Wales, later the Duke of Windsor, was always supported by his sister and his three brothers."

He even described how for Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning monarch to date, had the support of her younger sister Princess Margaret.

With Megxit, Prince Harry cannot be the main support of Prince William.

It's such a pity though, because Prince Harry does have the wiles and guts to take on some support duties for his elder brother when Prince William becomes king.

Prince William reportedly told his mom Princess Diana that he does not want to be king. Even though he knew one day that he would be, Prince William could not help but voice his true emotions to his mom.

Interestingly, according to Anna Pasternak and Rebecca English of "William and Kate: Too Good to be True," Prince Harry had hinted that he wanted to be king if Prince William did not want it.

Allegedly, Prince Harry just think it a job and nothing else.

These days though, Prince William has more or less accepted the idea that he might be crowned king soon. He told BBC News that he does not lie awake awaiting for the day to come though, because it means missing out of raising a family as presently as possible. He shared that before that day comes, he wants full attention to raising his family.

Before Princess Charlotte's birthday, William said that he takes his responsibility as a father very seriously and wants his children to grow up as good people, who know how to serve and lead. He wants them to have "the idea of service and duty to others as very important."

Prince William too might no longer be the kid who truly wants to be king if his brother does not. In fact, in an interview with Newsweek back in 2017, he implied that no one within the royal family wants that role. He also said that when the time comes that the monarchy is changed, everyone will just carry out their duties accordingly.

Sadly, two years after that statement, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided that they no longer wanted anything to do with the Palace. They also left their senior royal positions, setting them free from their "night duties."

