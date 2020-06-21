Caitlyn Jenner Shame: Kris Jenner Creates Drama on Father's Day

Kris Jenner does not care about proprietary, let alone shaming Caitlyn Jenner, her ex and the father of Kendall and Kylie Jenner. On Father's Day itself, Kris Jenner caused drama and controversy with her post.

On Father's Day, Kris Jenner and a billion others honoring their fathers that day, posted a tribute to all the dads in their lives. Because Kris Jenner has kids with her ex, Caitlyn Jenner, it is expected that she too would greet her. But fans were quick to notice that in her own post, she deliberately left out Caitlyn Jenner.

Did she just forget? OR was she implying something? Regardless, this naturally would have a painful effect on Caitlyn.

Fans understood the impact of this action and took to their social media to criticize Kris Jenner. In the nice collage she made about dads, fans could see Kanye West and his four kids, Tristan Thompson with Khloe Kardashian's daughter True, and Travis Scott with Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi. There was also one with Scott Disick and his three children with Kourtney Kardashian.

She also posted a pic of late Robert and his four kids.

Since there is a glaring absence of Caitlyn Jenner, 70, fans took time to call out the matriarch of the Kardashians and claimed that she should reconcile with Caitlyn.

Kris has captioned the collage, "Happy Father's Day to all the dads, stepdads, soon-to-be dads, grandfathers and father figures out there. How blessed we all are to have these incredible fathers in our lives! Thank you for teaching, loving and supporting our kids and grandkids and leading by example. We love you!"

By not adding Caitlyn in, it only serves to say that he is not an incredible person who has taught, loved, and supported his kids. This also implies that she still has hate for her ex, who once said she sold out her soul by participating in "Keeping up with the Kardashians."

But then, is it really that surprising? Kris Jenner and her daughters never really cared about concealing their feelings or shying away from drama. Kris would have known right from the start that her post would create a buzz. Even if people do not call her out, there would be comments here and there about her forgetting to put in Kendall and Kylie Jenner's dad on the post. Her own daughters might even question that.

After Kris Jenner received the backlash however, whether she expected it or not, she reposted the image with Caitlyn already on it with her children supermodel Kendall and hotshot businesswoman Kylie Jenner.

This means Kris just might have forgotten. Or wanted the drama on this special day. Who knows?

This is not the first time that Caitlyn Jenner seems no longer existent for the family.

As a participant of the UK version of "I'm a Celebrity...Get Me out of Here," she was not given any message nor care package by the Kardashian clan when all other contestants did. That must feel painful and shameful!

Instead, she only received a note from her partner, Sophia Hutchins. Fans could not help but also tweet out their reactions. Some could not help it, they even swore at the lack of care and action of the Kardashians.

READ MORE: Rebel Wilson Dilemma: 'Pitch Perfect' Star Forced To Stay Heavy For Money

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles