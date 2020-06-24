Meghan Markle's 2nd Bombshell Book Could TOTALLY Ruin Royal Family

Meghan Markle is set to be the subject of yet another biography that could rock the royal family to its core.

Aside from the most talked about "Finding Freedom" due to launch this coming August, another celebrity biographer is about to launch a book that promises to "set the record" straight about the Duchess of Sussex and her decision to turn her back from the royal life.

The book entitled "Meghan: Misunderstood" is written by celebrity biographer Sean Smith, who has also penned books about other celebrities like Ed Sheeran, Kim Kardashian, and even Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge.

Smith's book, set to be released on November 12, 2020, promises to expose the real reason why the "'most charismatic member of the royal family" has been "so upset" leading her and Prince Harry to step down as senior working members of the British monarchy.

The author's take on Meghan's biography promises to "pull no punches" in exploring the Duchess's life as a working royal. Smith also described Markle as the "most talked about, unfairly vilified and misrepresented woman in the world."

"Meghan: Misunderstood" is also said to explore the story of the remarkable self-made intelligent American woman with a strong social conscience.

Meanwhile, the book cover features a close-up shot of the Duchess, which was taken during the Invictus Games team trials in Bath in 2018. The event took place weeks before Meghan's royal wedding with Prince Harry on May 19, 2018.

Inspiration Behind The Bombshell Biography

The 64-year-old author explained that he was inspired to write about Meghan Markle after watching the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's explosive ITV documentary -- "Harry and Meghan: An African Journey" -- last year.

Smith said that after seeing the documentary, he got curious and eager to dig deeper into what made the 38-year-old former "Suits" actress feel so devastated and struggle in the United Kingdom.

"Last November, I watched the TV documentary in which Meghan Markle confided it was not enough to survive something, that was not the point of life," Smith said.

"I immediately wanted to know how it had come to this: why was the most charismatic member of the Royal Family clearly so upset? Meghan Misunderstood is her story, her amazing journey."

In the documentary that inspired Smith, Meghan Markle candidly spoke about her struggles in the media spotlight and opened up about the pressure of being a member of the royal family.

Meghan told anchor Tom Bradby how her friends warned her of marrying into the royal family, saying that the British media will just destroy her life. The Duchess of Sussex also admitted feeling vulnerable since her wedding, during her pregnancy, and after giving birth to their son Archie.

"It's not enough to just survive something, right? I think that's not the point of life. You've gotta thrive, you gotta feel happy, and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper," Meghan said at the time.

