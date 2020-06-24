JK Rowling Gets DEVASTATING News After Transphobia Scandal

Famous billionaire author JK Rowling gets another huge blow following her controversial posts about the trans community.

According to reports, four authors from Rowling's literary agency The Blair Partnership had resigned after the company failed to issue a public statement in support of the equality and rights of transgenders.

Authors Quit From Rowling's Literary Agency

The authors -- three of which were identified as Drew Davies, Ugla Stefanía Kristjönudóttir Jónsdóttir and Fox Fisher --mentioned in a statement that "they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful."

The said authors also mentioned that it was a hard decision to make and that they were "saddened and disappointed it has come to this."

"After our talks with them, we felt that they were unable to commit to any action that we thought was appropriate and meaningful. Freedom of speech can only be upheld if the structural inequalities that hinder equal opportunities for underrepresented groups are challenged and changed," the statement furthered.

The authors added that as LGBTQIA writers themselves, they "feel strongly about having an agency that supports" the rights and equality of different communities "at all avenues" and does not condone views that go against their "values and principles."

As cited by The Guardian, Jónsdóttir -- who is the co-author of the 2018 book "Trans Teen Survival Guide" -- previously advised that the literary agency should have staff training alongside the All About Trans group. Unfortunately, "these requests weren't met positively by the management."

On the other hand, The Blair Partnership issued a statement and strongly denied the accusation. They pointed out that they acknowledge and "support the rights of clients" to voice "freedom of speech" of every individual.

"Publishing and the creative arts are dependent on these things. It is our duty, as an agency to support all of our clients in this fundamental freedom and we do not comment on their individual views," a spokesperson told the outlet.

"Harry Potter" Cast Blasts J.K Rowling

Earlier this month, the "Harry Potter" creator came under fire after responding in an article from Devex titled "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate."

She then took to Twitter to post a question that sparked outrage from the public and even the "Harry Potter" cast.

"People who menstruate.' I'm sure they're used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" JK Rowling tweeted.

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the role of the young talented wizard "Harry Potter," slammed Rowling for her anti-trans post.

Aside from the 30-year-old actor, Emma Watson -- who portrayed the character of the Muggle-born Hermione Granger in the film adaptation -- threw her support to her trans fans and the LGBTQ community.

Furthermore, the 31-year-old Ruper Grint, who rose to prominence for his portrayal of Ron Weasley joined Radcliffe and Watson to call out the famous writer. Other "Harry Potter" cast members Bonnie Wright and Evanna Lynch also spoke out against Rowling's stance.

