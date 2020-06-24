Winona Ryder A Liar? Mel Gibson DENIES Shocking Accusations

Mel Gibson came forward to clear his name and deny Winona Ryder's accusations that he made homophobic and anti-Semitic comments.

In a statement sent to Variety, the 64-year-old actor and filmmaker's representative denied the story that Ryder retold in a recent interview with The Sunday Times.

"This is 100% untrue," Gibson's rep said. "She lied about it over a decade ago, when she talked to the press, and she's lying about it now."

It all started when the 48-year-old actress recalled an encounter with the "Braveheart" star after being asked if she had any anti-Semitism experience within the entertainment industry.

The "Heathers" actress retold an incident in the 90s, which she previously narrated in an interview with GQ in 2010.

"We were at a crowded party with one of my good friends. Mel Gibson was smoking a cigar, and we're all talking, and he said to my friend, who's gay, 'Oh wait, am I gonna get Aids?'" Ryder revealed.

"And then something came up about Jews, and he said, 'You're not an oven dodger, are you?'"

While Ryder said that the disgraced Oscar winner approached her to apologize later on, Gibson's representative also denied the incident and said that it was more of a "confrontation."

"She lied about him trying to apologize to her back then," the rep added. "He did reach out to her, many years ago, to confront her about her lies, and she refused to address it with him."

"I Am Not One Of Them"

Ryder immediately responded to Gibson's statement and said: "I believe in redemption and forgiveness and hope that Mr. Gibson has found a healthy way to deal with his demons, but I am not one of them."

She stood by her claims involving her friend, Kevyn Aucoin, and said that it remains a painful memory for her throughout the years.

"Around 1996, my friend Kevyn Aucoin and I were on the receiving end of his hateful words," Ryder said.

"Only by accepting responsibility for our behavior in this life, can we make amends and truly respect each other, and I wish him well on this lifelong journey."

Gibson's Habitual Homophobic Comments

It is not the first time that the "Apocalypto" director is accused of making homophobic and anti-Semitic comments. In a 1991 interview with Spanish newspaper El País, Gibson candidly made mean comments about same-sex romance.

He added that he could never be mistaken as a gay man because of the way he looks and moves.

Meanwhile, after being arrested for a DUI back in 2006, the actor made derogatory remarks against the Jewish people.

"Jews are responsible for all the wars in the world," Gibson said.

But wait, there's more!

In 2010, a recorded tape was leaked to the press where Gibson could be heard expressing his desire for ex-girlfriend Oksana Grigorieva to be raped while they are in the middle of a fight.

READ MORE: Novak Djokovic SLAPPED With Criticisms After Getting COVID-19

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles