Doja Cat has revealed that she has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and is actively undergoing therapy to manage the condition, sharing the update in a nearly seven-minute TikTok video posted on Friday, Mar. 13.

The 30-year-old rapper discussed her diagnosis while speaking about fellow pop star Chappell Roan, who recently went viral after confronting paparazzi following her in Paris.

She linked Roan's experience with her own history of feeling pressured to appear happy in public and to downplay her struggles. Doja Cat said she now recognizes that her reactions and emotions over the years were shaped by an undiagnosed condition, according to People.

She explained that she is "struggling with BPD" and described living with the disorder as deeply challenging. Doja Cat said she believes she has dealt with symptoms for much of her life, only recently receiving a formal diagnosis.

Borderline personality disorder is a mental health condition marked by unstable moods, self-image, and relationships, and can involve impulsive behavior and intense emotional swings, EW News reported.

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The "Paint the Town Red" artist shared that she has been in therapy for years to address her mental health. She said the process has required long-term commitment and that she expects her treatment for BPD to continue for several more years. Doja Cat emphasized that she sees this work as part of a broader effort to better understand herself and change harmful patterns.

"I am so proud of myself," she said, noting that she feels relief in finally having a name for what she has been experiencing and in staying consistent with treatment. She acknowledged that she still makes mistakes but views them as part of an ongoing recovery.

Doja Cat also defended Roan, stressing that artists are often responding to invasive or aggressive situations rather than dismissing genuine fans. She urged people to allow performers to set boundaries in public spaces and to recognize that visible confidence or irritation can coexist with private mental health battles, as per Rolling Stone.