Prince Harry Anxiety: Baby Archie 'Files' First Lawsuit, Meghan Markle His 'Litigation Friend'

Baby Archie may just have turned 1 but he is already involved in his very first legal case, courtesy of his mom, Meghan Markle. The toddler, through his mom, is going to sue a photo agency that has reportedly violated his privacy.

One could only wonder how this makes Prince Harry feel.

Based on a High Court writ claim, the child's private information was misused. What are these photos exactly?

According to the Scottish Daily Mail, the case is said to be linked to the paparazzi photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby Archie as he was being carried by his mom on a walk in a park while on Vancouver, Canada.

These photos were taken way before Megxit became official, back in January. However, it can be noted that this were already around the time when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has decided to step down from their senior roles.

The photos were being spread by the LA-based agency, Splash, showing Meghan Markle smiling while walking along a path. While it was obvious that it was Baby Archie who was being carried in a sling, neither his face nor any body parts were visible. He was wrapped in winter clothing, which makes it quite impossible to see him clearly. More so, it was apparent that he was facing away from the lens.

Regardless though, his privacy was deemed violated. Harry and Meghan after all, are big on privacy. It can be remembered that in the past, they specifically did a documentary claiming their privacy is constantly violated by the media, with Meghan Markle's actions scrutinized and then reported differently.

In addition, Meghan Markle filed a lawsuit against a publication for violating her privacy as her letter to her father was published without her consent. When they finally decided on Megxit and was already out of the UK, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle even wrote a letter to four UK tabloids, claiming they would boycott them and never allow them a chance to get news from and out of them, because all they did was spread lies. Given all these instances, it comes as no surprise that they are suddenly hell-bent on seeing Baby Archie achieves "justice."

The High Court writ was filed by the famous celebrity law firm, Schillings. Under the write, the names of Master Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor as well as the Duchess of Sussex, HRH can be seen. Markle was labeled as baby Archie's litigation friend. sounds cute, but it truly is just a legal term describing someone who makes decision for a child that figures into a legal situation.

Even though it is only being reported now, it was already filed on March 25. This brings into question why HRH is still written, when it was already two months after Harry and Meghan made the announcement that HRH titles would be dropped by them.

From its part, Splash agency said that said photos do exist and so does the lawsuit. But it does not intend to sit by, defenseless. "Splash confirms the existence of this claim, and intends to defend itself vigorously against it.

