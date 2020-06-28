Queen Elizabeth II Heartbreak: Prince Harry Drops DEVASTATING Realization Amid COVID-19

Prince Harry is far away from the royal family, having decided to leave the monarch in search of a private and independent life with his wife Meghan Markle. Unfortunately, it looks like the move didn't benefit the prince at all.

The sixth heir to the British throne and his wife Meghan officially stepped down from the royal family last April, and they have now settled in Markle's native city in Los Angeles together with their 1-year-old son Archie.

While the decision has its merits -- particularly since they want to get away from the ugly treatment of the British press -- it has also its drawbacks. For Prince Harry, one really bad downside is being far away from home, from his father, brother and grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to The New York Post, in the book "Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split With the House of Windsor," a source revealed that the 35-year-old royalty has been really worried about his family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per the source, Prince Harry was struck with the sudden realization that his father and grandmother won't be with them for long, which makes his decision to move away from them even more saddening. This came after Prince Charles caught the dreaded COVID-19 disease last March.

"It hit home for him that Charles and the Queen aren't going to be around forever," a source said in the upcoming book that will be released on Tuesday (June 30).

Furthermore, another source noted that Prince Harry's biggest fear is not being there if Queen Elizabeth II were to die.

"Harry's biggest fear is not being there if his grandmother were to die," adds a source in the book.

Prince Harry's concerns are understandable, and royal watchers can see where he is coming from. Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth II are both in the high risk category of getting further complications with COVID-19, so saying the pandemic a a threat to their lives is an accurate statement.

For what it's worth, Queen Elizabeth II has been isloating with husband Prince Philip at Windsor Castle since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. She is currently on an indefinite leave since the royal family chose not to risk anything in order to protect the 94-year-old monarch.

After all, the Queen is the stablizing force that has kept The Firm rock-solid in her 68 years of reign.

It remains to be seen if this will push Prince Harry to go home once things eases down with regards to the coronavirus. However, it certainly won't be surprising if he chooses to come back, even if his wife is against it.

