Prince Harry Shame: Meghan Markle Pregnancy Caused Embarassment to The Royal Family?

In the new book, "Royals at War," which was produced by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, it was claimed that there were concerns on how Meghan Markle made her pregnancy announcement in October 2018.

One source told the journalists that the Duchess of Sussex's pregnancy was for her to ensure that she was always connected with the royal family and in effect, it would be "ceding even more power to her."

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding, three months later, the former "Suits" star did indeed become pregnant.

The pregnancy was not officially announced until October 2018, but the book claims that Meghan Markle told the royal family she was expecting during a very inappropriate time and place.

According to the book, Meghan Markle announced that she was pregnant at the wedding of Prince Harry's cousin, Princess Eugenie.

"Meghan put her foot in it when she decided that it would be the ideal moment to announce that she and Harry were expecting their first child," as per Howard and Tillett.

The announcement was said to have made the Duke of Sussex extremely embarrassed by his wife.

"This was a huge social gaffe, even if you were not a royal - stealing the limelight from Eugenie, who was furious, as was her mother, Sarah."

The controversial book also revealed the Duchess of Sussex's fashion choices during the duration of her pregnancy, which raised a lot of eyebrows from royal officials.

The authors said, "There were considerable rumblings over Meghan's appearance. In the early days of the pregnancy, insiders said that Meghan had earned a stern-telling off."

In the royal family, there are specific fashion rules that royals must follow on official outings.

Meghan Markle first broke the tradition that royal women should dress modestly was when she wore a see-through ball gown for her engagement shoot to Prince Harry. Even though the gown was demure, the sheer material has raised conservative eyebrows.

While pregnant, Meghan Markle didn't wear dresses that were supposed to be at or below the knee. She was also always supposed to wear pantyhose, which often she doesn't even wear.

Queen Elizabeth II also prefers the royal family members not to wear all-black unless they're in mourning; however, the Duchess has worn all-black outfits on multiple occasions.

Other Times Meghan Markle Broke Royal Protocol

The Duchess of Sussex also reportedly broke royal protocol by celebrating her status as an expectant mother with a baby shower at New York City' Mark Hotel.

Numerous publications claimed that royals are not allowed to have baby showers and not even to accept gifts.

Not only did she have a baby shower, but she had an extravagant one that reportedly cost her best friend, Serena Williams, $200,000.

According to royal insiders, many royals were "a little upset" by calling the event "a bit over the top in terms of expense."

Meghan Markle also didn't share any info about her birth plan with the public, and instead released a statement that they want to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private until his arrival.

