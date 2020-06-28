Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Divorcing: Kourtney Kardashian Steps In!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West marriage troubles have reportedly been intensifying so much lately that they are surely headed towards a divorce. Not only is this alleged by the various reports that cropped up recently, but also by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian herself.

According to National Enquirer July 6 issue, Kourtney has begged Kim to think clearly when it comes to her marriage. In other words, please do not leave Kanye, Kourtney allegedly said. A source told the news outlet that Kourtney "is helping Kim see the good side of the marriage."

In the process, Kourtney is said to be imploring Kim to hold on to her marriage and not give it up. She knows Kim Kardashian is hurting though, she offered her shoulder to cry on, the source revealed.

But why would Kourtney care that much about Kim and Kanye's marriage troubles and eventual, possible divorce? After all, she got divorced herself and yet remained good friends with ex Scott Disick. Surely, if and when Kim Kardashian and Kanye West break up, the possibility of friendship is still there.

According to the source, it is precisely because Kourtney had gone through what she had gone through with her breakup with Scott that compel her to call on Kim to think hard about letting her marriage with Kanye go. She realized now that her family did suffer greatly during the breakup, even though they strived not to show it. As a result, she does not want Kim Kardashian to experience something similar.

Previous rumors had it that Kim Kardashian is already close to her breaking point when it comes to dealing with Kanye West, especially because of his religious views and his weight gain.

Of course, these allegations that Kourtney is already begging Kim Kardashian to think hard about leaving Kanye West can only be taken with a grain of salt. Up until now, despite the rumor mill churning almost every day about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West divorcing, this is not yet confirmed.

In fact, the opposite seems to be true. The two are doing everything they can to show to the public these rumors are just that, rumors. Case in point, back on Father's Day 2020, Kim Kardashian made sure the world knows how much she still cares about her husband by sharing a sweet family picture of them with their four children - North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, who are respectively, ages 7, 4, 2, 1.

The reality star then captioned this pretty photo with "Happy Fathers' Day to the best dad!!!! Thank you for making life so much fun! You give our kids the most awesome life! I love you so much!!!"

If they are divorcing, Kim probably would not post something so sweet and wrote those five sweet words.

More insiders reportedly told National Enquirer that Kourtney has been visiting her sister daily and giving Kim virtual therapy sessions. A source said that Kim is already now at a very confused state and willing to listen to Kourtney Kardashian's advice.

