Tom Cruise Shock: Nicole Kidman Married Actor For THIS!

Back in the 90s, Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman were considered one of the hottest golden couple in Hollywood. With the marriage of the two perfectly good looking and talented human beings, it's like a fairy tale dream come true, so what could have gone wrong, right?

While people decided to get married for different reasons, Nicole Kidman recently revealed that aside from love, she married Cruise for her own good.

The duo met on the set of "Days of Thunder" back in the 1990s. After falling head over heels for each other, they tied the knot on the same year when Kidman was still 22 years old while Cruise was 28.

Throughout their 11 years of relationship, the Hollywood A-listers adopted two children, namely Isabella and Connor. While Kidman got pregnant a year after their wedding, she had an ectopic pregnancy and decided to adopt both kids.

In 2001, Hollywood's power couple decided to part ways and filed a divorce citing irreconcilable differences. While the reason behind their shocking divorce has long been a mystery, Kidman revealed that being married to Cruise made her feel protected.

The Real Reason Why She Married Tom Cruise

In a 2018 essay that she has co-written for "The Cut," the "Moulin Rouge" star opened up about her marriage with Tom Cruise and how that relationship gave her protection as a young woman.

She said that being married to an extremely popular and powerful actor like Cruise gave her enough protection from sexual abuse.

"That said, I got married very young, but it definitely wasn't power for me - it was protection," Kidman revealed.

"I married for love, but being married to an extremely powerful man kept me from being sexually harassed. I would work, but I was still very much cocooned."

After divorcing Cruise in 2001, Kidman said she felt the need to "grow up" and spread her wings independently.

"So when I came out of it at 32, 33, it's almost like I had to grow up," Kidman continued.

Being Silent About Tom Cruise

Five years after the divorce, Kidman married country singer Keith Urban. In the same essay, the "Big Little Lies" actress also explained why she generally avoids talking about her ex-husband or their marriage even after getting a divorce.

"Being married to Tom Cruise at 22 is something I'm always reluctant to talk about because I'm married now to the man who is my great love, and it almost feels disrespectful," Kidman explained.

Kidman and Urban have been married for 14 years and share two children, namely Sunday Rose, 12, and Faith Margaret, 9.

Earlier this year, a rumor surfaced that the couple is on the brink of divorce after they were spotted having a fight at Sydney Beach.

According to Woman's Day Australia, Kidman was spotted "mothering" the "Stupid Boy" hitmaker. A source told the publication that Kidman grabbed her husband's arms while Urban is almost tearful around a crowd.

In 2018, the were also rumors the couple is having a $413 million divorce despite getting consistent marriage counseling.

READ MORE: Simon Cowell Dead? AGT Judge's Alleged Death Spreads On Social Media

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles