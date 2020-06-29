Goodbye, Queen: Meghan Markle Can NO Longer Go Back To Royal Family

Meghan Markle joined the British royal family after she married Prince Harry in May 2018 at St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle. Unfortunately, after joining one of the most famous families in the world, the former "Suits" actress struggled to adapt in the life of the royals.

The said struggles prompted Meghan and her husband to step down as senior members of The Firm and leave the U.K.

Royal Family "Blindsided" By "Megxit"

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dropped their bombshell news and left the rest of the family "blindsided", including Queen Elizabeth II who was reportedly "hurt" by the couple's decision.

Moreover, Prince William was said to be "unhappy" because it was addressed very publicly instead of handling things in a different way.

Despite the crisis dubbed as "Megxit," Her Majesty the Queen approved their decision.

"The Royal family respect and understand the wish of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life as a family," read the official statement of the royal family.

As part of the exit, however, the couple had to drop their HRH titles and their Sussex Royal brand.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will become privately funded members of The Royal Family with permission to earn their own income and the ability to pursue their own private charitable interests," the royal family statement furthered.

Meghan Markle "Frustrated" With The Pressure From The Royal Family

In the latest royal family news, an explosive new book titled "Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split with the House of Windsor" claimed that Meghan cannot get away shadow of the Hollywood lifestyle and "found the constraints of royalty frustrating."

"Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment. However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household," one anonymous source told the authors Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett.

In addition, the investigative journalists also pointed out that the 38-year-old duchess "had burned too many bridges" and cannot go back to the royal family.

"The Palace is run by a hierarchy of advisors, aides, and equerries who hold the real power. It is a b**chy, cliquey place. Once Meghan cut herself free of those strings, there was no way back and the knives were effectively out," the author shared

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's L.A. Lifestyle

Months after their royal exit, the family of three has settled in a rented $18 million hilltop mansion in Beverly Hills, which is owned by entertainment mogul Tyler Perry.

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, has also "moved in" to join the family in their L.A. home.

A source told The Sun that the 63-year-old Ragland has her own quarters and has a "brilliant relationship" with her son-in-law.

