Royal Anger: Queen Elizabeth II SLAPPED Prince Harry With Harsh Reality Before Megxit

To recall, Queen Elizabeth II and the British royal family were reportedly blindsided by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell decision to leave the monarchy.

Earlier this year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced that they will be stepping down as senior members of the family and live independently outside the U.K. with their now 1-year-old son Archie Harrison.

It was mentioned that the couple never consulted any royal about the surprising decision, which left Queen Elizabeth II deeply "hurt."

In their official statement, the pair said they plan to split their time between the U.K. and North America, as they "continue to honor our duty to the Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages".

Sandringham Summit Controversy

Meanwhile, in the latest royal family news, one expert claimed that Duchess Meghan wanted to intervene in the discussion about their self-imposed exile before Her Majesty the Queen stopped it.

Based on previous reports, members of the royal family had an urgent meeting, dubbed as "Sandringham summit." to discuss the planned exit of the controversial couple.

During the important gathering attended by the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, the 38-year-old former "Suits" star was in Canada and wanted to join over the phone as they discuss the "complicated issues" surrounding the Sussexes' decision.

However, Channel 5's documentary "William and Kate: Too Good to be True" revealed that the 94-year-old monarch wanted the 35-year-old Duke to "face" the issue on his own.

"Apparently Meghan was going to be on speakerphone. Well, the Queen put paid to that. So Harry had to face the music on his own," Fox News royal reporter Neil Sean mentioned.

The Queen Approves "Megxit"

For what it's worth, the monarchy has taken a hard-line stance in the Sandringham summit. While Queen Elizabeth II expressed her understanding about Prince Harry and Meghan's decision to resign from their roles in The Firm, it didn't mean she would grant the two with exactly what they want.

Instead of allowing the Sussexes to work part-time, the royal family reportedly emphasized they can only be in or out.

"The decision was made if you want to go we are desperately sad about that, but you are out," royal author Anna Pasternak confirmed, per Express U.K.

Meanwhile, after the stressful family meeting, multiple reports claimed that Prince William was "unhappy" with how the situation was handled. As cited by the Express, the Duke of Cambridge was "upset" that Duchess Meghan had to be vocal about their decision to quit the monarchy.

The future King of England wanted the crisis to be handled in a more silent and different way.

Furthermore, royal expert Richard Kay pointed out that the crisis meeting was an opportunity for Prince William to show he prioritized his royal duties ahead of his loyalties to his brother.

"You could not be, in William's view, a member of the Royal Family dipping in and out. You were either in or out."

READ MORE: Princess Diana Caught NUDE While Sunbathing -- FULL STORY

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles