Lady Gaga ENGAGED To Michael Polansk and PREGNANT with First Child?

Despite all that have been happening, 2020 just might be good year for Lady Gaga. Recent reports have suggested that the Mother Monster may become a mom soon.

On June 14, the 34-year-old pop star was spotted picking out pizza in Los Angeles. Many fans noticed a supposed bump in her belly, which led to speculation that Lady Gaga could be expecting a baby with her boyfriend of six months, Michael Polansky.

On June 27, she was spotted once again wearing a gray oversized shirt and a pair of shorts, fuelling the rumors. She and Polansky went out for a pizza fix that day.

Lady Gaga Pregnant?

An In Touch (USA) article included in its July 6, 2020 issue, has sources revealing that the "Pokerface" hitmaker is four months pregnant. According to the sources, "Gaga is absolutely glowing,"

"All her friends think it's true because she won't give a straight answer about it."

In April, Lady Gaga revealed that she's excited to start her own family, saying, "I am very excited to have kids. Isn't it incredible what we can do? We can hold a human inside and grow it."

"I look forward to being a mom," she said at the time.

After numerous rocky relationships, especially the highly-publicized but PR-driven "relationship" with Bradley Cooper, and including two broken engagements, Lady Gaga found the perfect person from the Silicon Valley.

Polansky, 36, is said to be making the singer-actress "very happy."

"There are no red flags, which she says was always a problem with her exes," the source added.

The source also alleges that friends of Lady Gaga think that she and Polansky could be secretly engaged.

"Gaga is living her best life right now. That's why she's moving forward with her dreams - she wants a loving husband and a family."

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky Love Story

It is worth noting that Michael Polansky is the same guy Lady Gaga was kissing at midnight on New Year's Eve.

According to Us Weekly, Polansky is a Harvard University graduate and a CEO, as per his LinkedIn page.

He is the head of Facebook co-founder Sean Parker's Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy.

Polansky serves as the founder and executive director for The Parker Foundation.

Following their New Year's Eve outing, the couple was spotted at the Super Bowl on February 2, 2020.

A couple of days later, Lady Gaga has finally introduced her new man to the world by posting an Instagram picture of the two together in a boat.

By that time, they have already been dating for a month, an insider told E! News, adding, "They've been seeing each other since before the holidays, and she's crazy about him."

People thought that Lady Gaga and Polansky weren't going to last long, as a source told Us Weekly that the "A Star Is Born" actress was "having fun and likes the attention, but he's not the only guy she's interested in."

However, the two have spent self-isolation together, and the couple is already deep into their relationship, with the "Applause" hitmaker's feelings for him has only deepened.

Another tipster told Entertainment Tonight that Lady Gaga didn't plan on falling in love with Polansky as quickly as she can following the end of her previous relationship.

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky have a fantastic connection, also, as per the Entertainment Tonight.

"They are getting serious, and the chemistry is undeniable."

