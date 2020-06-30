Kim Kardashian New Baby: New Billionaire To ADOPT With or Without Kanye West

Now that Kim Kardashian is finally part of the billionaire's list and what better way to celebrate it by having another child?

Kim Kardashian sold her cosmetics company stake to Coty for $200 million, making her new net worth to be $900 million, overtaking Kylie Jenner's net worth.

Friends of the KKW Beauty mogul have reportedly told her friends that she's looking to expand her family again. This time, however, she will be adopting baby number five.

With her marriage to Kanye West being in the rocks, it looks like the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star will have to bring up the child.

An insider close to Kim Kardashian told Heat, "Kim's dead set on adopting. She's done some research and wants to make it happen this year, or early 2021."

The insider shared that the 39-year-old mom of four has no gender preference anymore, as she is looking at adopting a child in need.

"She's told herself she'll know what's right once she starts visiting orphanages."

Kim Kardashian only gave birth naturally to her eldest daughter, North, who is now seven, and Saint, four. But after her traumatic pregnancies, she used a surrogate for her last two kids - Chicago, two, and Psalm, one.

After visiting a Thai orphanage in 2013, Kim Kardashian reportedly asked a 13-year-old girl named Pink if she wanted to come to the US with her.

According to the Heat's source, the teenager said no, but at the same time, it made the SKIMS founder "look into adoption because it sounds amazing."

The source further claimed that the reality star wants to address it on their hit reality show subtly, but at the same time, Kim Kardashian said she's already past the point of wanting to divulge every single thing of her personal life to the public.

The magazine previously reported that lockdown has not been easy on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's marriage.

The couple, who got married in 2014, is not having the best time at the moment, which resulted in the "Jesus is King" rapper traveling to Wyoming to give his wife some personal space.

But no matter what happens, Kim Kardashian's friends revealed to Heat that she is determined to get baby number five whether Kanye is still around or not.

The source revealed that Kanye West has been extremely involved in adopting discussions before things become tense.

Luckily, the Yeezy creator is fully aware that his wife will go with it, whether they split or not.

Though Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially said they want their marriage to work and not have a divorce, they do love each other and hate it if their kids had a broken home.

"They're still hoping they can get back on track and stay together."

But Kim Kardashian reportedly said that she won't let it break her if things don't work out between them.

"She's more independent than ever these days, and has her mom and sisters around to help with the kids and an army of nannies," the source said.

"Ultimately, those kids - and whoever she ends up adopting - are her whole world and will continue to be, with or without Kanye."

READ MORE: Gwen Stefani FURIOUS! Kelly Clarkson Cozies Up to Blake Shelton Amid Divorce Drama?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles