Michael Jackson's Daughter Sparks ANGER With 'Lesbian Jesus' Role!

Paris Jackson continues to make a name for herself the entertainment industry after she lands another movie role. However, thousands of people want to ban her film's distribution.

In April 2020, "Habit" producer Donovan Leitch told Entertainment Tonight that Jackson is set to play the role of a "lesbian Jesus" in the film. He also confirmed back then that the actress has completed shooting her part and that the film was already in post-production.

Meanwhile, the plot synopsis reveals that Jackson's role is a "gender-bending take on the religious figure. Her "Jesus" character reportedly also has "a nose ring, tousled waves, and a traditional robe."

On the other hand, her opposite, Bella Thorne, plays a "street smart party girl with a Jesus fetish [who] gets mixed up in a violent drug deal and finds a possible way out by masquerading as a nun."

"Habit" Receives Massive Disapproval

Given the shocking and scandalous take on the religous figure, a lot of people are not happy with the film. In fact, a petition on charge.org has been created to denounce "Habit" and prevent it from being released.

The petition "PREVENT THE DISTRIBUTION OF THE FILM "HABIT" by California-based change.org user named Vivian N addressed her concerns to Warner Bros. and Lionsgate.

"Distributors haven't picked it up as of yet, so let's please spread awareness and wake people up to the Christianophobic garbage that is spread nowadays, but is somehow accepted and praised by society," Vivian N urged.

As of writing, the petition now has 265,000 signatures, just a few thousand signatures away from their 300,000 goal.

Netizens also expressed their anger towards the film and left thousands of comments on the petition's board.

One change.org user said: "This is a disrespect to the whole christian community. It is very clearly stated in The Holy Bible that Jesus Christ was a man and not a lesbian. And still if they are trying to make this film then it's purposeful move to harass, mock and disrespect Jesus and whole christian community. We protest against this."

"Western society seems to pride themselves on respecting all religions. I'm not sure how this is at all respectful Christianity portraying Jesus in completely the wrong way," another one said. "It honestly feels like the writers are not at all respectful of who Jesus was/is."

Previously, the film also sparked anger and protest from an organization named "One Million Moms." As part of its plan to fight against indecency, it started its own petition that has somce attracted thousands of signatures.

"This is a repulsive display of corporate arrogance and complete contempt for the faith of Christians," the petition from the group said. "You are denigrating Jesus."

Another petition by Movieguide, a non-profit group that seeks to restore Christian values in the entertainment industry, also received support from the public.

The group argued that release of "Habits" would only cause confusion among people, and it may mislead children and new Christians from the biblical and real Jesus.

Since the release date is yet to be finalized, Movieguide believes that the film may be lacking support from a distributor, which is a good thing.

