Mark Wahlberg Opens Up About Devastating Health Issue

Forbes 2017's world's most bankable actor Mark Wahlberg has made some intriguing revelations about his health.

The "Daddy's Home" actor took to social media to show the result of his skin pricking test. Apparently, Wahlberg is "almost allergic to everything."

"It only took me 49 years to realize I'm allergic to almost everything," Wahlberg wrote while showing an allergy scratch test while sporting a surgical mask at a doctor's office.

A skin prick test, also known as a puncture or scratch test, tracks immediate allergic reactions to as many as 50 different substances at once. It is usually done to determine allergies such as pollen, mold, dust mites, and foods.

Although the Hollywood actor was not able to mention which substances were used, it was evident that he was tested multiple times since his back flared up and was full of red bumps.

Mark Wahlberg Mocked By Friends And Family Over Instagram

With the shocking reveletion, his followers and friends went to the comments section and teased him about his variety of allergies.

His nephew and the "Future World" actor Jeff Wahlberg wrote: "What if u found out u were allergic to wine."

Meanwhile, Kentucky-born professional golfer Justin Thomas chimed in and added: "If you end up being allergic to wine, I call dibs on the cellar!"

Wahlberg's co-star in the 2013 military action film "Lone Survivor" Chris Pratt made a hilarious assumption to his diagnosis.

"I'm no doctor, but based on the inflammation near the puncture marks it looks like you're allergic to getting poked by needles," Pratt hilariously exclaimed.

Aside from learning that he is allergic to many substances, it has been business as usual for the "Spenser Confidential" actor, as some states are slowly lifting the government-mandated lockdown.

Mark Wahlberg Backlash

The Hollywood actor, who is also an investor in the global fitness community F45, is spending most of his time at the gym after nearly a three-month break due to the global pandemic.

"Can you tell how excited #big ace productions and I are to be back at F45?! Team training, life-changing! Greatest work out on the planet," Wahlberg wrote as he posted a video of himself doing workouts at a studio.

During the onset of the coronavirus outbreak, the 49-year-old actor and TV host Mario Lopez were criticized for doing a joint workout at a gym amid a strict protocol regarding social distancing and the closure of non-essential businesses.

This came after the "Access Hollywood" host posted a simple workout video that people can do at home during the quarantine.

Netizen immediately called out the duo and described them as hypocrites for urging fans to stay at home to combat the pandemic, yet they are at the gym doing their exercise.

"Hey, narcissist! Why don't you stay in your mansion and exercise instead of possibly spreading Covid19! What's wrong with you?? I guess the Gov wasn't speaking to you?" one critic said.

Another fan even pointed out that a gym is not an essential business yet they were open: "How is it open? It's not essential! How is it fair that ya'll can go to a gym to work out but us normal folks can't?"

