Meghan Markle Regret: Duchess Rushed And Made the Wrong Decisions on This?

When Meghan Markle became part of the royal family, she reportedly had so many plans and ideas that she wants to happen.

The Duchess of Sussex had failed to adapt to traditional royal protocol within the royal family that now resulted in too many burned bridges.

In the book "Royals at War," which is written by investigative journalists Dylan Howard and Andy Tillett, they claimed that the 38-year-old was in a rush with everything and raced to sponsor charities without studying the specifics of her patronage.

The authors wrote, "It was all too rushed, without proper research."

But royal commentator Katie Nicholl revealed that rushing things was something Prince Harry and Meghan Markle often did.

With the Duchess of Sussex having a lot of "brilliant ideas," they were always in a hurry to bring their projects back to life.

It was reported that the couple would "hatch big projects over dinner and expect them to be actioned within days."

"Meghan had brilliant ideas, but she was always in a hurry and aides had to sit down and explain that foundations and big projects take thought, time and commitment, they cannot be rushed," Nicholl revealed.

Despite the fast-paced plans of the Duchess, many praised her for her dedication and work ethic.

But her life wouldn't be complete without critics, as it was said that people working with the royal family had concerns that she was "taking too much" during her time as a royal.

The report comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have signed with Harry Walker agency to help them make millions from public speaking.

With the coronavirus pandemic still sweeping the globe, the couple is also in no hurry to launch Archewell, their non-profit organization, as it is "something they want to do for the rest of their lives."

Nicholl revealed that the movements the couple is currently supporting, whether it is the Black Lives Matter movement or the coronavirus, or any other charity work, is all part of how they're working on Archewell and "developing their focus" moving forward.

It was also mentioned that both Meghan Markle and Prince Harry had learned their mistakes from the past, and this time, they will be taking their time with Archewell, as they want to get the next stage of it right.

Meghan Markle 'West Coast' Energy

Meghan Markle's high standards have also resulted in massive staff turnover, with five of her aides quitting or relocating following Meghan Markle's wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

One senior female protection officer reportedly left after becoming frustrated and tired because the Duchess of Sussex ignored her advice on walking towards risky and crowded situations.

The book detailed how the former briefcase girl had "Hollywood gung-ho attitude," which caused tension between her and more royal aides.

They claim that Meghan Markle's "West Coast energy" included text messages at 5 AM and "bombardments" to her aides.

A source told Howard and Tillett, "Meghan can be difficult. She has very high standards and is used to working in a Hollywood environment. However, there is a different degree of respect in the royal household."

