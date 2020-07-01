Kim Kardashian Abusive: New Billionaire Exposed by Former Employee

It does not take long for someone to come out and say Kim Kardashian has questionable ethics after she reached her billionaire status.

Kardashian's billionaire status received flak after Kanye West bragged about it and claimed she is blessed by God with this new wealth. Some report that it is not true that she's a billionaire already.

This time, the backlash comes from Kim Kardashian's alleged ex-employee. According to Jessica DeFino, she did not get a dime richer working for the mogul. In fact, she's worse off than many, having to scrape together her money just to buy food. Even if she attempts to get other jobs or freelancing work on the side, Kim Kardashian and her family made sure that was impossible.

Very few women would say not to working with a mogul, more so if it is someone as popular as Kim Kardashian. The chance to work closely with her, and even probably sight the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family is certainly a perk. but that does not mean she should be paid less than what is reasonable.

According to DeFino, she was. She was paid so badly that she cannot even provide for her own needs! Instead of complaining about it, she tried to be wise about it and pick up extra work to support her income. But the beauty reporter found it shocking that she was even reprimanded by the Kardashian family for doing that.

Jessica took to Twitter on Tuesday, just hours when it was reported by Kim Kardashian is the newest billionaire after 20% of her makeup company was sold to cosmetics giant Coty.

The former employee is not grouching at Kim Kardashian's success at becoming a billionaire though. Instead, she hit out at the reality star for even bragging about all the horses she possesses, which are all over her massive Wyoming ranch. Kim wrote, "Meet North's Freesian horse. We have 14 gorgeous Freesians on the ranch.

DeFino retweeted this and added a scathing caption of her own. Although she did put a lot of heart emojis on her tweet, which made the complaint appear more sarcastic. She said she had to buy her groceries at the 99 Cents Only Store, during her stint as an editor of Kardashian-Jenner Official Apps. She then said she was given a reprimand for trying to freelance on the side.

Someone supported her claim and added her own Kardashian family horror story. Elizabeth Denton replied to Jessica's tweet and said she was asked to do a 10-page edit test, on Christmas Eve no less, and then just ghosted her. This means she did not get paid for her efforts on that special night.

It does not appear that Jessica is making this app just to ride on all the hype surrounding Kardashian's new billionaire status. She did not suddenly project herself as Kim's ex-employee out of the blue. Her Linkedin page claims between May 2015 and July 2016, she was the assistant editor of Khloe Kardashian Official App. But still, her work revolved around all 5 Kardashian Official apps.

Her work details reveal she was the one who created and ghostwrote all the content found in Khloe Kardashian + Kendall Jenner Apps across sites and social media. With her talent at email and newsletter marketing, all 5 apps were monetarily successful!

If this is truly the case, the Kardashian-Jenner family certainly did her wrong. More so considering their wealth, even before Kim Kardashian became an official millionaire.

Now that a Californian manufacturer of beauty products has filed two lawsuits against Coty and Kim Kardashian-West and Kylie Jenner, who became billionaires because of their tie-ups, it remains to be seen if Kim's billionaire status will hold for so long. According to the manufacturer, their recent tie-ups tantamount to a theft of its trade secrets.

