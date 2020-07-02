Meghan Markle Envy: Duchess Jealous of Princesses Beatrice, Eugenie!

Meghan Markle didn't understand why, as a royal, she's not allowed to make money of her own when other members of the royal family do.

The Duchess of Sussex has named dropped two royal family members that they were able to retain their titles while working, whereas she and her husband, Prince Harry, were forced to give up their royal titles.

It was stated in the legal papers that the 38-year-old mom is a "member of the royal family and does not undertake paid work."

In a series of court documents obtained by several British tabloids, which were submitted to the high-court, Meghan Markle rebuffed the claim by responding, "several members of the royal family do 'undertake paid work' including, Princess Beatrice of York, Princess Eugenie of York and Prince Michael of Kent."

It is known that Prince Michael of Kent owns a consultancy business.

On the other hand, Princess Eugenie worked at an online auction firm before becoming a director at Hauser & Wirth, a London art gallery.

Her sister, Princess Beatrice, works as the Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy for a software company called Afinity.

Thus, the documents set out that Meghan Markle was unable to carry out paid work, while other royals were allowed to do so.

However, British tabloid The Sun mentioned that the daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah, the Duchess of York, are not official "working royals" and are therefore not obligated to attend any royal event.

The former "Suits" star's assertion was made as part of a lawsuit she is bringing against the Associated Newspapers Limited, the owner of the British newspapers MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday.

Meghan Markle raised issues with the published articles, including "reproduced" parts of the letter she had handwritten to her father from August 2018.

According to the Duchess, Thomas Markle's decision to make the letter public has breached her data protection rights, privacy, and copyright.

The court documents that were also presented in the High Court also identified the five "friends" who spoke to People magazine anonymously. However, Meghan Markle insisted she didn't know they were doing so.

According to the California-native, she didn't know about the People magazine interview. She was only able to find out about it, and any reference to the letter after the article has been published.

Though the five friends have never been named, they are said to be part of Meghan Markle's inner circle.

One is a long-time friend, another is a former co-star, then there's also a friend from Los Angeles, a one-time colleague, and a reported close confidante.

These five people were only called A, B, C, D, and E in redacted documents, but in confidential papers submitted to the high court, their names were mentioned.

According to Markle's lawyers, she had said to have had a discussion with Friend A that she was in the process of writing a letter to her dad, seven months before the editorial circulated in People magazine in February 2019.

