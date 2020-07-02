Leonardo DiCaprio Flaunts WEIRD Getup After Yacht Scandal

Leonardo DiCaprio surely hates the paparazzi, so much so that he brought back his old self and sported a weird getup in public.

Recently, DiCaprio went out with his girlfriend Camila Morrone for lunch at Nobu. While it was another typical lunch date for the two, the public took notice of how the actor seemed to have brought back the classic DiCaprio who hates attention so much.

The "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" actor dressed down himself with oversized pieces. He wore a not-really-short shorts that covered even his knees and a hood over a baseball cap for added privacy.

He also surprisingly wore a face mask -- which he never did before -- in order to hide his face. The photo can be found at Vaity Fair.

DiCaprio has been notoriously known for that kind of getup. However, it was the most hidden he has ever appeared in any paparazzi photo.

Meanwhile, Morrone was the complete opposite and stayed as casual as possible. The 23-year-old American-Argentine actress sported a black mask and a jacket that matched DiCaprio's style.

It was not the first time that the couple had a big public outing this month.

On June 19, the 45-year-old "Titanic" actor celebrated Morrone's 23rd birthday with a star-studded yacht party.

According to Page Six, the attendees boarded at the 43-meter Leight Star Super Yacht that docked at Marina Del Ray in LA. It sailed out towards Malibu at 11:00 am and returned to the dock at 4:30 pm. Some of the party-goers included Nina Dobrev, Olympic snowboarder Shaun White, Kevin Connolly and Lukas Haas.

As a result, they gained criticisms for pushing through the party despite the social distancing protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

DiCaprio also has an exclusive foundation he named after him to support the organizations and initiatives related to the sustainable future of the planet, and his recent public move in holding a party in a yacht got into people's nerves.

Despite that, DiCaprio and Morrone assured that they are doing the cautionary measures by quarantining together with no additional company.

DiCaprio And His Wacky Disguises

Throughout his career as an actor, DiCaprio already has a number of disguises he used to hide whenever he is in public.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO HIDING FROM THE PRESS IS THE BEST THING EVER pic.twitter.com/1EVtlftoAQ — LUKE (@janokiidrauhl) July 10, 2013

In one video a paparazzi recorded years ago, it showed how funny the "Wolf of Wall Street" star tried to shield his face while attending a New York Islanders game.

Since his fans found those times very amusing, they shared more stories online and narrated how "hiding Leo" has become their spirit animal for years.

One fan said, "my family friend from new York went to this steak bar place. She was j eating & there was a guy sitting next to her. Turned to her and said her have a good day, she said the same. & after he was gone the bartender said you know that was leo dicaprio right? I would have been gone."

"LEONARDO DICAPRIO HIDING FROM THE PRESS IS THE BEST THING EVER," another one wrote alongside a photoset of the actor literally hiding using random things.

