Paris Hilton Trolls Kanye West Savagely After Sudden Presidential Bid

On the 4th of July 2020, the Twitter world almost exploded after Kanye West made a bombshell announcement that he is running for President in the United States of America for this year.

The rapper's sudden presidential bid will challenge the campaign of incumbent President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival and former Vice President Joe Bidden.

In a Twitter post, the 43-year-old "Yeezy" founder announced his last-minute decision to run for the country's highest office.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision, and building our future," Kanye wrote.

"I am running for President of the United States! #@2020VISION," he added.

It is not the first time that Kanye spoke out about his aspiration to be in the White House. It could be recalled that during the 2015 MTV VMAs, the rapper also publicly toyed about the idea of running as President, making people believe that he would try his luck on the 2016 elections.

In November 2019, Kim Kardashian's husband also declared his intention to run for President in 2023 during the Fast Company Innovation Festival in New York. But his speech only received a huge laugh from the crowd.

"What y'all laughing at? We would create so many jobs! I'm not going to run, I'm going to walk. When you see headlines saying 'Kanye's crazy' - one in three African-Americans are in jail and all the celebrities are in jail also because they can't say nothing, they got no opinion, they're so scared!" Kanye said.

Support And Backlash

The election is just four months away. While the deadline for independent candidates has already passed in some states, some people still expressed support for Kanye's presidential bid, including his 39-year-old reality TV star wife, Kim Kardashian.

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is also one of the biggest names who voiced his support for Kanye. Responding to Kanye's tweet, Musk wrote: "You have my full support!"

Meanwhile, other Twitter users expressed their opposition by trolling the "Famous" rapper.

"If Kayne wins, we will have two first ladies in a row that did porn," one Twitter user wrote.

"Make "American Boy" the national anthem, and you've got my vote," another one added. Someone even uploaded a rap version of the national anthem in case Kanye becomes the next U.S. President.

According to Reuters, it is still unknown whether Kanye has filed official paperwork to make his candidacy official for the upcoming 2020 Presidential poll in November.

Paris Hilton's Savage Reaction

Meanwhile, American socialite Paris Hilton took a swipe on Kanye's announcement by taking to Twitter to announce her own presidential bid.

"PARIS FOR PRESIDENT," the 39-year-old heiress and businesswoman wrote.

Aside from Paris Hilton, it looks like Kanye's announcement ignited more rival, including comedian actress Tiffany Haddish who made a parody of the rapper's tweet revealing her announcement.

"I too, am running for President of the United States ! #2020VISION," Haddish wrote, adding that her running mate would be her fellow comedian David Chappelle.

