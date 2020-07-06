Gigi Hadid Ashamed of Zayn Malik Baby? Model Tells The Truth

Gigi Hadid hiding her baby bump? Is the model more concerned about her appearance rather than her baby with Zayn Malik? The model spoke up about these criticisms that emerged like mushrooms out of the blue.

Gigi Hadid Not Ashamed of Zayn Malik Baby

Gigi Hadid is not taking the claims that she is intentionally disguising her baby bump sitting down. In fact, calls for her to be proud of her pregnancy and show the bump off, seeminly irritate her.

Taking to Twitter, Gigi wrote: "Disguise... I said in a baggy jumpsuit the front and side views are visually different stories - not that that was intentional or I was trying to hide anything. Will be proud and happy to share 'insight' when I feel like it, thanks."

It was apparent that the model was miffed, given the fact that not only one person asked about her bump. In her response, it was also apparent that she's telling people to chill and just let her enjoy her pregnancy the way she sees fit. After all, she does not owe anyone anything - let alone a picture of her showing off her baby bump.

She added that she is presently very proudly enjoying the time with her family and loved ones.

Hadid Discusses Her Baby Bump

This is not the first time too that Hadid spoken up about her bump after one of the fans also commented that she did not have a tummy. According to British Vogue, Hadid spoken up about this bump on an Instagram Live and claimed that it was all about angle.

Since she was wearing a really baggy jumpsuit and positioned a certain way, the bump is not showing. But had it been a completely different angle or a different clothing, then it would be more visible.

Gigi confirmed the already then swirling rumors about her pregnancy back in April. She was in a virtual interview on Jimmy Fallon's "The Tonight Show" at the time and said that she and Zayn Malik certainly wished they could have announced the news on their own terms. Regardless, this does not reduce the joy that they are feeling and the gratefulness for everyone's well wishes and support.

She, however, did not say what the gender of her baby is, whether boy or a girl. What she highlighted however, is the blessing in disguise brought about by the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic. "it's a nice silver lining to be able to be home and be together and really experience it day by day," Gigi shared.

Gigi Hadid Wanted to Be A Mom For So Long

If fans think she is intentionally hiding her baby as if she is not happy and proud to be pregnant, they could not be more wrong. Gigi already said very early on that she would not be modelling her whole life and truly wanted to start her family. Now that her wishes are coming true, there is no cause for her to act like she's not pregnant or hide her figure when there is a beloved baby inside.

Speaking with I-D magazine, she said that she becomes older, she is sure that she will start a family. What she does not know yet if she would always be modelling, regardless of how fulfilling the world of fashion for her. She even hinted that it's passible that she'll take up full-time cooking.

READ MORE: Pregnant Gigi Hadid Reveals Ultimate Trick To Hide Her Baby Bump!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles