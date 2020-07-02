COVID-19 Heartbreak: Jay-Z Delivers CRUSHING NEWS Amid Pandemic

In a heartbreaking turn of events caused by coronavirus pandemic, Jay-Z delivered another shocking news.

For seven years since 2012, Jay-Z has been sharing his music through the "Made in America" festival. His first concert initially gained $5 million in ticket sales and attracted nearly 80,000 attendees, and the numbers continued to grow per year.

The Rocky Stage, Liberty Stage, and Freedom Tent already witnessed high-quality live performances. The concert also flaunted shows from high-profile musicians who specialize in a wide range of genres.

In fact, Cardi B and Travis Scott headlined the "Made in America" festival in 2019. Megan Thee Stallion, Jorja Smith and James Blake took the stage with them as supporting acts.

This 2020, the event was initially scheduled to take place on September 5 to 6 at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. However, its sannual return has now been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic and other national issues.

The rapper's Roc Nation company announced the news on Made in America's official Twitter account, confirming the festival's cancellation.

"2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation's history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism, and police brutality," the statement read.

They added that the Philadelphia festival will return in 2021 over Labor Day's weekend.

"Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners, and community as well as focus on our support for organisations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country," Jay-Z's company went on.

Roc Nation, however, assured that the tickets for the 2020 event will be valid in 2021. Meanwhile, those who want refunds will receive an email from Live Nation to get their money back.

In 2013, filmmaker Ron Howard documented the "Made in America" festival. He described it as "a reflection of the fabric of what it means to be Made in America -- what the festival represents, why Jay is doing it, and how he relates to each artist."

Though Jay-Z aims to hold it consistently, he has to give way this year for the sake of everyone's health and security.

How Jay-Z Keeps Himself Busy Now

The rapper has successfully launched seven consecutive "Made in America" concerts since the beginning, and his schedule this year surely got a little breathable due to the cancellation.

To use his time in a productive way, he recently teamed up with his wife, Beyonce, and co-wrote his newest single "Black Parade." They released the track on June 19 to commemorate the end of slavery in the country.

In other Jay-Z news, the two are also being sued by Dr. L'Antoinette Stines, who filed a federal copyright lawsuit after she did not receive due credit for her contribution to the song "Black Effect."

The document, obtained by TMZ, stated that Jay-Z and Beyonce approached Stines in 2018 to ask for her help in finding the best local dancers for their "On The Run II" tour's video promotion.

