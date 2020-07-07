Taylor Swift For President?!

Taylor Swift might take her feud with Kanye West to the next level once she approves her fans' desire.

Kanye made the 4th of July this year extra special after revealing his plan to enter the 2020 presidential race.

The rapper proclaimed on Twitter that he wants to be a challenger of Donald Trump -- of whom he has been a vocal supporter since the beginning -- and Joe Biden.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West wrote on the evening of Independence Day. "I am running for president of the United States."

Meanwhile, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, offered her full support and replied with an American flag on his tweet.

However, the surprise announcement only triggered a social media storm after Taylor's fans insisted that the "Teardrops On My Guitar" singer would be a better fit in the position than Ye.

One fan said, "I honestly can't wait for Taylor Swift to come out and say, "Hey Kanye, Imma let you finish but..." and then BOOM announces that she's gonna run for president.[sic]"

"Kanye West has announced that hes running for president please dont forgot that this man has bullied Taylor Swift for years and even tried to destroy her career dont be fooled by his fake apparence Smirking face [sic]," another one wrote.

Most of her fans also suggested that she might make a good vice president of Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

But despite her fans' wish to see her on the presidential race to fight the "All of the Lights" rapper, Taylor cannot actually run this year since she is only 30 years old.

The U.S. government's official website listed on the requirements that the candidate must be at least 35 years old.

Clearly, with all the support the singer is receiving, Kanye gained bad publicity ever since he began feuding with her in 2009.

What Happened Between Kanye, Taylor?

The now-decade-old-feud between Kanye and Taylor started when the rapper infamously interrupted Swift's acceptance speech during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

At the time, Taylor's "You Belong With Me" bagged the award for Best Female Video. Kanye snatched what was supposed to be her spotlight by taking the microphone from her and saying that Beyonce's "Single Ladies" should have won instead.

"Yo, Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I 'mma let you finish. But Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" the then-32-year-old Kanye exclaimed, leaving Taylor shocked and embarrassed.

According to the rapper, the "Single Ladies" video was one of the best videos of all time. Though Taylor took home the acknowledgment, Queen Bey's video also got its own record by grabbing the award for Best Video of the Year.

They reconciled a few years later. However, Kanye reignited the beef again in 2016 when he played his new album, "The Life of Pablo," which contains the infamous song "Famous."

One lyric in particular piqued people's interest, as he rapped, "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex . I made that b*tch famous."

Since then, the misunderstanding between Kanye and Taylor continues to grow even more.

