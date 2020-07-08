Prince Andrew Nightmare: Ghislaine Maxwell To Release SECRET VIDEO Of Royal Prince!

Ghislaine Maxwell is ready to throw Prince Andrew under the bus through an alleged video footage that she secretly filmed. Apparently, the said clips were taken when the royal was with minor acquaintances referred by the convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

In a bombshell interview with The Sun, author Christina Oxenberg said she believes that the British socialite could share the footage of the biggest names connected to Epstein to free herself from much longer jail time.

According to Oxenberg, daughter of Princess Elizabeth of Yugoslavia and Prince Andrew's second cousin, she met Epstein and Maxwell back in the '90s and interacted with them on different occasions.

In one of those encounters, the 50-year-old former associate and confidante of Epstein boasted that she secretly records the their clients' time with underaged girls, including Queen Elizabeth II's 60-year-old son.

"He is one of many johns, all of whom were videotaped by Ghislaine," Oxenberg revealed. "He is not a victim here, but Ghislaine was never his friend, she was taping him. Friends don't tape friends."

Oxenberg described Maxwell as an "evil" and a "big fish" who will do anything to get a more lenient sentence, even if it takes dropping the most prominent names associated with Epstein.

"I think she thinks she can get out, obviously she's planning on trading [information]," Oxenberg said.

"She's really evil, she's caused so much hellish damage for a human being, she will now try and find a way to wriggle out of it."

The American-Serbian writer also claimed that Maxwell is not the victim in this case, as she willingly worked to lure underage girls to Epstein and the Billionaire financier paid her to do it.

While Oxenberg said that Maxwell would spill the beans about Prince Andrew, she also expressed her belief that the authorities should focus on the woman who groomed and trafficked the minor victims.

1997 Encounter

The patreon.com writer recalled that in 1997, Maxwell approached her and "aggressively pitched" to ghostwrite her autobiography -- an offer Oxenberg declined to do.

Oxenberg said that during her three-hour conversation with Maxwell, the socialite gave detailed information on how she procured young women for Epstein.

Maxwell allegedly revealed that Epstein needed at least three orgasms per day and how she would drive to the trailer parks just to look for girls that Epstein might like.

Ghislaine even arranged her helicopter license so she could take people to Epstein's "Little Saint James" island, where they could control who was coming in and out.

Oxenberg then went on and said she would be willing to testify in court and divulge all the information she knows based on that 1997 conversation, which she described as "heartbreaking."

"I will definitely be there to remind her that in '97 she told me copious amounts," Oxenberg said. "I spoke to the FBI in April 2019, and they asked me if it comes to trial would you testify and I said yes."

Maxwell was arrested by federal authorities in New Hampshire last week and is currently in custody for immediate transfer to New York for her first court appearance. She is on the hook for multiple sex abuse charges, and if convicted, she will be facing 35 years in prison.

READ MORE: British Media Protecting Prince Andrew, ABUSING Meghan Markle [RUMOR]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles